Watch: Michael Jordan responds to Jeff Van Gundy calling him “con man” by scoring 51 points vs New York Knicks, on this day 25 years ago

Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players to ever step on a basketball court – a six-time NBA champion, a five-time NBA MVP, a two-time Olympic champion and an NCAA champion.

Beyond Jordan's incredible talent, his competitive nature separated him from other greats. He was a ruthless competitor who looked for any opportunity to spark his competitive fire on a nightly basis.

In a recent clip shared by Ballislife, former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy called Jordan a "con man," saying Jordan befriends other players to gain a competitive advantage. It's been 25 years since the legendary clip, and that quote led to Jordan putting up an eye-opening 51 points against the Knicks.

"Everybody wants to be like him, be as good as he is, make as much money as he is, do all the off-the-court things," Van Gundy said.

"You watch him game in and game out ... saddles up next to guys, pats them on the a** ... then goes out and kicks their a** ... and they hug him after the game ... like that was some great thing that he got 45 on them ... I don't understand it."

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 25 years ago today, Michael Jordan dropped 51 PTS on the Knicks after coach Jeff Van Gundy called MJ a "con man," saying he befriends other NBA players to gain a competitive advantage.



Phil Jackson: "It was probably a tactical mistake to attack Michael" 25 years ago today, Michael Jordan dropped 51 PTS on the Knicks after coach Jeff Van Gundy called MJ a "con man," saying he befriends other NBA players to gain a competitive advantage.Phil Jackson: "It was probably a tactical mistake to attack Michael" https://t.co/ZssZuUbpQj

The competitive nature of Michael Jordan

Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

The Chicago Bulls legend wowed fans with his ability. Jordan was an athletic marvel who had fans glued to the screen whenever he played. His legacy has continued to build over the years, as former players and coaches have come out and revealed legendary stories about his trash-talking moments that sparked his greatness.

The comments from former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy, who is now a television analyst, add another chapter to Michael Jordan's legacy.

Even in the clip, Jordan can be seen staring down the Knicks coach after a made bucket late in the game. Phil Jackson, the coach of the Bulls at the time, even said "it was probably a tactical mistake to attack Michael."

Jordan had a history of using any potential comments against him to spark his fire. His 51-point performance against the Knicks was another perfect example of that.

Jordan averaged 30.12 points per game in his career. That scoring average remains the NBA's best. Wilt Chamberlain (30.07 ppg) is the only other player over 30 ppg.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jordan scored 51 points three times in his career. His career high is 69 points, and he scored at least 61 points five times. The 51-point total ranks 28th in Jordan's career.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein