Watch: Michael Jordan scores 53 points vs Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers, on this day 35 years ago

On this day 35 years ago, the 1985 Rookie of the Year Michael Jordan showed what he is made of against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Chicago Bulls shooting guard was ruthless as he tore the Trail Blazers apart to secure a win for the Bulls.

It was the 32nd game of the season and the Bulls were playing host to the Trail Blazers. Jordan and Chicago came into the game with a 16-15 record, on the back of a road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Michael Jordan was unstoppable as he rampaged through the Trail Blazers' defense, registering a whopping 53 points as he aided his team in clinching a 4-point margin win. He attempted no shots from beyond the arc but sunk 20 shots from the field having made 34 attempts. He was magnificent!

Jordan was also fouled frequently throughout the encounter, shooting 16 times from the free throw line and netting 13 of them. The then 23-year Jordan led his team to a much-needed win, seemingly settling for nothing less, despite his age.

Michael Jordan put the league on notice early on in his NBA career

Michael Jordan #23

Drafted in 1984 by the Chicago Bulls as their first-round pick and 3rd overall selection in the NBA. Michael Jordan was destined for greatness right from his debut day, the whole world could tell.

His debut season ended with him leading the league in total points made (2,313) while placing third in average points per game (28.2). Despite winning the Rookie of the Year award, he was most definitely All-Star material. His star power shone so bright, he soon became the face of basketball throughout the world.

MJ's sophomore season was marred by a broken left foot in the Bulls' third game of the season against the Golden State Warriors. The injury caused him to miss 64 games of the season as he only made 18 appearances.

Coming into his third year in the league, Michael Jordan knew he had to make up for the season he lost to injury. In his first game of the campaign, Mike posted 50 points to help the Bulls triumph over the New York Knicks. He set the tone for what became his first season as the NBA's scoring champion.

His second 50+ points of the season came against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 8, 1987. He featured for 43 minutes and posted 53 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists while completing 3 steals and 2 blocks in the game.

