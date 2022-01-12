Watch: NBA players send emotional tribute to Michele Roberts, who steps down from role as NBPA Executive Director

Michele Roberts has headed the NBA Players' Association (NBPA) for eight years. As the Executive Director of the association, she has had to protect players' rights while advocating for social causes. She was very vocal in her beliefs, playing a huge role in the NBA supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The search for her replacement started off last year as her tenure was to run until the summer of this year. When asked about what retirement meant to her, she had stated that it meant not doing anything she didn't want to do. Revealing that everything she did was born out of passion.

“I believe retirement means that you don't have to do anything you don't want to. I'm not going to be required to do anything I don't want to do, so the good news, I hope, about retirement is that anything that I end up doing will be because I've got a passion for it.”

Due to Roberts' immense effectiveness in her role, NBA players have come together to celebrate her career and pay tribute, as she goes on to greater things. The 450-created tribute video was posted on the NBPA's official Twitter account.

The video included players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Brown, Andre Iguodala, Garrett Temple, Chris Paul and NBPA President and shooting guard for the Portland Trail Blazers CJ McCollum. The players spoke about Roberts' gracefulness in representing their interests and the impact she had on their lives.

"Thank you, Michele. With Michele Roberts tenure as NBPA Executive Director officially coming to a close after 8 years, the 450 reflects on the lasting impact she has made on the union for years to come. Enjoy retirement!"

NBPA @TheNBPA



With



Enjoy retirement! Thank you, MicheleWith @MRobertsNBPA 's tenure as NBPA Executive Director officially coming to a close after 8 years, the 450 reflects on the lasting impact she has made on the union for years to come.Enjoy retirement! Thank you, Michele ❤️With @MRobertsNBPA's tenure as NBPA Executive Director officially coming to a close after 8 years, the 450 reflects on the lasting impact she has made on the union for years to come.Enjoy retirement! https://t.co/yV73qLEl1G

On Sept. 22, 2021, her replacement was announced, Tamika Tremaglio. Although she was the managing principal of Delloite's Greater Washington area, Tremaglio had worked as a consultant and NBA advisor as far back as 2012. She has also worked closely with the NBPA on compliance and internal practices.

An introspective into the career of Michele Roberts in the NBA

Asides from being a former attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Michele Roberts was the first woman to be the Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). According to Wikipedia, she was also the first woman to head a major professional sports union in North America.

However, she started her career as a public defender in the District of Columbia in 1980, before becoming a trial lawyer in 2004. Having worked with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom for over 2 years, Roberts then moved on to the position of E.D of the NBPA, taking over the reigns from Billy Hunter.

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

theathletic.com/3055550/2022/0… Michele Roberts wants NBA players to have equity in NBA teams. She mentioned it to Adam Silver in CBA talks. Valuations are rising; it bothers her players don't get a piece of that money. As she retires as NBPA exec. director she thinks it can get done. Michele Roberts wants NBA players to have equity in NBA teams. She mentioned it to Adam Silver in CBA talks. Valuations are rising; it bothers her players don't get a piece of that money. As she retires as NBPA exec. director she thinks it can get done. theathletic.com/3055550/2022/0… https://t.co/rV6ddP8lLV

Her work at the NBPA has seen basketball players negotiate better wages and go on to have fulfilled careers with little or no hitches. Roberts also played a huge role in curbing racial injustice in the league.

Also Read Article Continues below

Michele Roberts had announced her retirement in 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she had to hold off on that until now. Her impact on building a good relationship between the NBA and its players will forever be in the history books.

Edited by David Nyland