Watch: "NBA on TNT" drops a hilarious "The Office" reference, jokes about Brooklyn Nets leaving for Cancun through one of the sitcom's iconic episodes

It's fair to say the Brooklyn Nets fell far short of expectations this year. After entering the season as a potential finals contender, their season came to an abrupt end with a first-round sweep.

Even as they entered the playoffs as the seventh seed, some expected the Nets to possibly pull off an upset. Led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it was hard to count them out.

Brooklyn found itself pitted against the Boston Celtics in the first round, creating a rematch from last postseason. Jayson Tatum and company did not waste any time getting revenge on the Nets, especially former teammate Kyrie Irving. Following a nail-biting win in Game 4, Boston completed a sweep and sent the Nets home packing with a 116-112 win on Monday.

Initially, analysts heavily criticized the Nets for their postseason exit. Considering they had the services of Durant and Irving, not coming away with at least one win is inexcusable.

Following the harsh criticism, things have now shifted to joking at their expense. The "NBA on TNT" crew recently posted a scene from hit show "The Office," depicting Brooklyn heading to Cancun for the summer. It even included a slight dig at Ben Simmons, who never appeared in a game for Brooklyn after being acquired at the trade deadline for James Harden in February.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT The Brooklyn bus is off to Cancun The Brooklyn bus is off to Cancun 🚌 https://t.co/7lz2FNgLrC

Brooklyn Nets have tough choices to make

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 3

Following this abrupt exit from the postseason, the Nets have a long and busy offseason ahead. Some of their biggest decisions include two of their All-Stars.

For starters, Kyrie Irving will be a free agent this summer. While he still warrants a max contract, should the Nets be the one to give it to him? Coming off a season in which Irving was a part-time player, Brooklyn's front office finds themselves between a rock and a hard place.

Based off some of Irving's latest comments, it doesn't appear he has any intentions of leaving. He came to Brooklyn to play alongside Durant, and that desire hasn't changed.

Another situation to address is Ben Simmons. Given how he never came close to suiting up in a game, the Nets have to be a little concerned. If Simmons remains unwilling to take the court, this could lead to Brooklyn cutting its losses. While it might not be much, some teams might still take a gamble on Simmons and his potential.

With Kevin Durant signed long-term, the Nets are going to try to build a contending roster. That being said, it should be an interesting summer as they attempt to bounce back.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein