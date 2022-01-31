Watch: "O my i found my twin brother i can't believe this"- Shaquille O'Neal shares a hilarious video of himself morphing into his NBA on TNT look

Shaquille O'Neal is considered one of the most dominant players in the history of the game. He was always goofy as a player and now, even after his retirement, the NBA legend continues to entertain his fans. In a recent Instagram reel, the four-time NBA champion caught on with the most recent trend where an image of your twin will appear, based on your face.

Many across the world have tried it and Shaq is not someone who would shy away from it. He initially showed off a reel of himself smiling and to everyone's surprise, the image that appeared next as Shaq's twin turned out to be himself. The 45-year-old's smiling face had rendered a recent photo that was taken while he was dressed up for his show, NBA on TNT. Shaq captioned the hilarious reel as:

"o my i found my twin brother i can't believe this"

The video garnered over 195,000 likes and 2,249 comments in just one day. Fans enjoyed the humor behind it and flooded the comment section with messages of love and appreciation for the big man. This wasn't the first time Shaquille O'Neal posted a hilarious reel like this online. The Hall of Famer has 22.1 million followers on Instagram and is a regular user of the app. His video views are constantly over the 1 million mark, showing how much the fans love his content.

Shaquille O'Neal and his life after retirement

Shaquille O'Neal has broken backboards and tormented defenders across the league during his career. After doing all of that and winning four championships, the big man decided to call it quits in 2011. Despite leaving the game, Shaq still found himself close to basketball when he joined Inside the NBA.

You don't wanna miss this week's edition Another week in the NBA means another hilarious episode of #Shaqtin You don't wanna miss this week's edition Another week in the NBA means another hilarious episode of #Shaqtin 😂You don't wanna miss this week's edition https://t.co/Rpje1eTeUu

With his arrival on the show, the "Shaqtin' a Fool" segment was created. It showcased bloopers by NBA players during games and although many criticized it for being too harsh on some players, it was a huge hit among fans. Aside from being a co-host of Inside the NBA, Shaq is also an entrepreneur and has multiple ventures. He is also a DJ and has even tried professional wrestling, making several appearances in WWE. The NBA legend became a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, but he sold his stake in the company this year and is no longer part of the organization.

Shaquille O'Neal is a prime example of a player retiring yet continuing to work hard. His ability to entertain fans with one-liners and hilarious antics make him one of the most beloved analysts on television. Shaq has also done some great work for society through The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation. His organization provides opportunities for many youngsters to thrive and unlock their full potential.

Having played for six teams in the NBA and winning every accolade in the league, Shaquille O'Neal has been a huge inspiration for everyone who loves the game. And even after his retirement, the big guy has continued doing phenomenal work, providing encouragement and motivation to millions of people who follow him.

