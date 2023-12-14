Watch: Patrick Beverley pops open a beer after Sixers thwart 2-22 Pistons, claims to get drunk after every win

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley celebrated their 129-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday by drinking an ice-cold beer. He then joked on social media that if he keeps doing it for every game they win, he will end up drunk by the end of the year.

The Sixers added to the misery of the Pistons with a dominant showing on the road, with Joel Embiid leading the charge with 41 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in just 31 minutes.

Following the game, 13-year veteran Beverley popped a cold one in their locker room to mark the victory. He reposted a video clip of it on X (formerly Twitter), which has him taking a drink while teammate Mo Bamba takes a video.

Patrick Beverley wrote:

"Every win. Imma be drunk end of year."

Following the lead of Embiid, the Sixers were a handful for the Pistons throughout the game.

The reigning league MVP already scored 30 points by halftime and saw no need to go into overdrive the rest of the way. The 41 points and 11 rebounds that he had took his averages in their last four games to 40.8 points and 12.3 rebounds.

Providing support to Embiid was Tobias Harris, who had 21 points and seven rebounds, with Kelly Oubre Jr. adding 17 markers.

Patrick Beverley, who is playing in his first season with Sixers, came off the bench and played 13 minutes, finishing with three points, a rebound and an assist.

The win was the fourth straight victory for Philadelphia, who now sport a 16-7 record, good for joint third in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit, for its part, was led by Bojan Bogdanovic’s 33 points. The Pistons have now dropped their 21st straight game for a bottom-scraping record of 2-22 for the season.

Robert Covington lauds game-time mentality of Patrick Beverley

Robert Covington is impressed with the game-time mentality that fellow veteran teammate Patrick Beverley is bringing to the Philadelphia 76ers. He believes that such will go a long way as they try to go deep into the competition this season.

He shared this in one of his recent interviews, saying by way of Sports Illustrated:

"A grit. A grind. That underdog mentality. That get it out the mud. Like I said, I’ve known Pat [Beverley] since we were teenagers and I've seen his journey. You know being kids from Chicago like I've been a part of like a lot of things and he's gone through his transition of things.”

Covington added:

“Everybody's journey is different. But the fact that he’s been consistent with staying persistent throughout his journey, you know putting the time in, putting the work in. Pat has just evolved throughout that time. So, he's just as crazy as he was back then, but he brings that mentality, that leadership, that this team needs."

Arkansas product Beverley is in his first year playing for the Sixers after spending a season with his hometown of Chicago last time around.

In the ongoing season, Patrick Beverley is averaging 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22 minutes.