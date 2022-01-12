Watch: Shaquille O'Neal shares an endearing throwback video of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant singing together

Shaquille O'Neal has shared a heartwarming Instagram story of Venessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant on his account. The story, which includes Bryant and his wife singing, was originally shared by Venessa as a reel with a caption that read, "Happy birthday MJB."

Shaq, who won three championships with Bryant while playing for the LA Lakers, has been a supporter and well-wisher of his family, especially since Kobe's unfortunate demise. Kobe and Venessa can be seen happily singing as Mary J Blige's voice fills the background.

Incidentally, the late actor of Black Panther fame Chadwick Boseman and his wife Simone Leeward can also be seen in the video standing behind the Bryants. Watch the story below:

According to reports, Blige and Vanessa are close friends. In fact, the nine-time Grammy Award winning artist was also friends with Kobe.

Shaquille O'Neal has been an empathetic supporter of Kobe Bryant's family

Together, the duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant terrorized the league for eight long years. In the 1996-97 season, the former Orlando Magic superstar joined rookie Kobe in Los Angeles to form a team that would go on to win three consecutive championships.

Kobe Highlights & Motivation @kobehighlight “I told Kobe today he was my idol…I think he’s the best player in the league, by far.”



- Shaq during the 2001 NBA Playoffs “I told Kobe today he was my idol…I think he’s the best player in the league, by far.” - Shaq during the 2001 NBA Playoffs https://t.co/aY2dDPi4LQ

In 2004, Shaq went on to join Dwyane Wade in Miami. His move was reportedly due to a boiling feud with the Lakers' former #24. However, the duo solved all their personal issues later in life and became very close friends.

While on the Today Show last year, the 7'1" 15-time All-Star had the following to say about Venessa and her daughters:

"She seems to be in great spirits. Her daughters are growing up, they're turning into gorgeous young ladies. I'm just watching from afar."

While talking to ET via a Zoom call, Shaquille O'Neal had the following to share regarding his reaction to the accident that was mourned world over:

"I'm sort of a tough cookie, but I was more worried about [Kobe's] parents. So I called them, made sure they was right. We didn't talk long, just, 'Love you guys, if you ever need me, I'm here.' He continued, "Look, I'm 48. I've been through a lot, I've seen a lot. So I was more worried about his mom," he continued. "I'm a mama's boy, so that's the first thing I did when I woke up; called his mom and just let her know that I love her."

Also Read Article Continues below

Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Edited by S Chowdhury