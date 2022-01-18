Watch: Shaquille O'Neal threatening to knock out Kenny Smith after interrupting his halftime analysis of the Memphis Grizzlies and Steven Adams

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith make the "NBA on TNT" as sought-after as the games they cover. There’s just no quartet in sports that delivers the same kind of game analysis, spontaneity and hilarity as these four good friends. The back-and-forth, though, can get a little testy at times.

During the halftime report Monday, the crew discussed the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls. As O'Neal discussed why he has such admiration for big men who do their dirty work like Memphis' Steven Adams, Smith hilariously questioned Shaq’s statements.

The ribbing got a swift and rather serious reply:

“Interrupt me and my coach again, Imma knock you out,” O'Neal said.

The coach O'Neal was referring to was his coach at LSU, Dale Brown. Shaq recalled one of Brown’s most important lessons that directly applies to Adams. Before Smith interrupted him, the Hall of Famer was emphasizing hard work the same way Brown did. Brown is enshrined in the College Basketball Hall of Fame and recently had LSU name its court in his honor. He led LSU to two Final Fours.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Steven Adams had to smile after this play Steven Adams had to smile after this play 😆 https://t.co/KPZbDMUHsT

Shaq’s quick and rather unexpected reply, however, drew laughter from everyone. Johnson, usually the calmest of the four, kept calling for the big man to go easy while barely containing his own laughter.

The halftime analysis continued with Barkley stressing how the Grizzlies are playing like the San Antonio Spurs of old. He said the role players are stars in playing their roles with consistency and focus. The NBA great mentioned several Spurs who grew up in Gregg Popovich's system, including current LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.

By this time, everyone knew what Barkley was going to say. The interruption, this time, happened to “Sir Charles.” Unlike O'Neal, though. Barkley was good-natured about being cut off. His response to the intrusion was a sound bite fit for Monday’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.:

“Y’all can’t mess up my day, today," Barkley said. "I got you, Dr. King. I’m gonna be peaceful! I’m gonna be peaceful, Dr. King!!! I got your back today.”

Are the Memphis Grizzlies for real?

As Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley noted, the Memphis Grizzlies are coming, and they’re coming fast and hard on the NBA. After losing to the Dallas Mavericks, who snapped their 11-game winning run, the Grizzlies vented their anger on the undermanned Chicago Bulls with a dominant 119-106 win.

What makes this team dangerous is that it has proven its ability to win even if star guard Ja Morant is sidelined. Memphis went 10-1 when their budding superstar point guard went down with a knee injury. That run sparked a swagger in the team that only grew after Morant’s return Dec. 20.

O'Neal is unlikely to get into a heated argument over the Grizzlies' title chances based on what Morant and the team have been showing.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein