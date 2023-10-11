Watch: Steph Curry once had rib-tickling reaction to Ayesha Curry's use of skin care products

Steph Curry has been married to Ayesha Curry since 2011, but they have been together since 2008. More than a decade into their marriage, the lovely power couple still hve a strong relationship. Ayesha even got the Golden State Warriors superstar to try her skin care products and it produced some meme-worthy faces.

In a video shared on Ayesha's Sweet July Skin account on Instagram, Steph and Ayesha tried using the brand's new product, Gua Sha and Roller. It helps to protect and detoxify the skin at the same time, while regular use helps in smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.

The four-time NBA champ initially had trouble using the Gua Sha before Ayesha stepped in and showed him how to properly handle it. It was a cute and hilarious video of one of the best couples in sports and entertainment.

Sweet July Skin is part of Ayesha Curry's Sweet July company which she launched in 2019. It offers skin care products, as well as a monthly magazine called Sweet July. A production company called Sweet July Production was also introduced to enter the entertainment industry.

Steph Curry used Gua Sha in the video above, which is one of Sweet July Skin's current products. Their main three core products are the Pava Exfoliating Cleanser, Pava Toner and Irie Power Face Oil.

Sweet July Skin's products were influenced by Ayesha's Jamaican heritage. It is made up of several Jamaican ingredients such as guava, papaya, neem and soursop. The company also provides different products such as candles, bags, jewelry and kitchen items.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors looking to win 5th NBA championship in 9 seasons

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors (Photo: NBA.com)

The Golden State Warriors revamped their roster this offseason in order to contend for their fifth NBA championship in nine seasons. Newly promoted general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. pulled off a very interesting and risky trade by acquiring Chris Paul in exchange for three young players including Jordan Poole.

Paul should give the Warriors a new look on offense that could make or break their upcoming campaign. However, it showed that the Warriors are more focused on the current core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The CP3 trade extends their championship window.

Green also signed a new contract, while Thompson is very likely to receive an extension this season as well. Curry remains one of the best players in the game and has not shown any signs of slowing down.

