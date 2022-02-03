Watch: Throwback to Shaquille O'Neal being in awe of his own tomahawk dunk on David Robinson, at the 1996 NBA All-Star Game

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant big men in NBA history. The LA Lakers legend dominated the game in his own unique manner.

For O'Neal, All-Star appearances were a regular occurrence; he was selected as an All-Star 15 times in 19 seasons. Being a part of so many thrilling and famed February weekend games, Shaq has an extensive highlight reel of brilliance.

One such moment happened in the 1996 All-Star Game, when O'Neal, then a 24-year-old, executed a flawless tomahawk dunk and posterized David Robinson. Watch the dunk in the video below:

During the 1995-96 season, Shaq, an Orlando Magic star, was a formidable young player. He won the scoring title the previous season and then went on to bully his opponents again. Despite a thumb injury that pushed his season debut by 22 games, O'Neal made the All-Star Game.

Representing the Eastern Conference, the 7-foot-1 center teamed up with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Patrick Ewing, Penny Hardaway and Reggie Miller. The opposing team was no less impressive and included Karl Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dikembe Mutombo, David Robinson, Gary Payton and Charles Barkley.

The Eastern Conference won 129-118. O'Neal outscored every star on the court, registering 25 points and 10 rebounds. Although MJ won the ASG MVP that season, Shaq was the people's champion.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant could have repeated a three-peat

Although Shaquille O'Neal developed into a beast in Orlando, he truly became a monster in Tinseltown. Although his debut season in Los Angeles saw Shaq underperform by his standards, he still averaged 26.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He was not only an offensive force but a fearsome defender.

At over 320 pounds, O'Neal nevertheless moved like a ballerina in the paint. He could spin, turn, twist and wiggle his way out of any defense. Yet when his footwork did not work, Shaq was quite capable of simply overpowering his opponents. In his era, perhaps no one could match him in strength.

Combined with Kobe Bryant, the LA Lakers were almost unstoppable. Under coach Phil Jackson, they won three consecutive championships. However, after the 2004 Finals loss to the Detroit Pistons, Shaq went east to Miami. He won another championship alongside Dwyane Wade there.

However, there are many who believe that if Shaq had stayed, the Lakers would have won more championships.

It took Los Angeles about four years to rebuild into a championship caliber-squad after O'Neal's exit. By the time Pau Gasol joined the team as a big man, Shaq had already left the Miami Heat to play for the Phoenix Suns.

Perhaps if O'Neal had stayed, Bryant and he would have gone down in history as the two greatest players to ever play the game. Even without that, they are still up there with the best of the best.

