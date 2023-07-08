Watch - Victor Wembanyama sends Charlotte Hornets player to the “friendzone” with emphatic rejection

Victor Wembanyama is expected to be a game-changer for the San Antonio Spurs on the defensive end. “Wemby’s” size, length, mobility and basketball instincts make him such a tough challenge, particularly inside the paint.

Against the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League, the Frenchman showed a glimpse of his defensive prowess with this emphatic denial:

Mark Jones, who was calling the game along with Doris Burke, gushed:

“Man, Wembanyama put him in the friend zone.”

Bryce McGowens, who is 6-foot-6 didn’t stand a chance of putting up that shot against the help defense of Victor Wembanyama. Charlotte’s guard was already off balance as he tried to put up a shot. All “Wemby” needed to do was raise his hands and he could have rejected it.

The block on McGowens was the third in the first half by the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. He also had another highlight block against Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick of the same draft.

Miller shot a 27-foot 3-point attempt while Wembanyama was guarding him a few feet away. The former Alabama superstar probably thought he had a clean look but was stunned by the Frenchman’s sudden lunge.

Wembanyama’s length and anticipation stopped Miller’s shot from deep. The swat led the San Antonio Spurs to a fastbreak opportunity.

Not all things went “Wemby’s” way, though, which is to be expected. The 7-foot-5 center was posterized by Hornets forward Kai Jones. Wembanyama was a little late in his contest and couldn’t cover enough ground to put up a decent challenge.

Jones ended up giving Victor Wembanyama his first taste of a failed block against some of the best athletes in the world.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst predicted that “Wemby” will embarrass some players due to his uncommon blend of size, length, speed and skills. The analyst also added that he will get humiliated as well.

Tonight, those predictions were right on the money. The San Antonio Spurs, though, with coach Gregg Popovich watching among the crowd, will be very happy with what they’ve seen from the French phenom.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs remain unbeaten in the summer league

The San Antonio Spurs are now 3-0 in the Summer League. They managed a rough 76-68 win against the Charlotte Hornets to remain unbeaten.

Interestingly enough, the Spurs played like a well-oiled machine in their first two wins without the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. Wembanyama and his teammates are clearly still adjusting to playing with each other.

Wembanyama played 27 minutes and finished with nine points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

Despite the seemingly underwhelming performance from “Wemby,” Spurs fans will be excited to start the season with the Frenchman in the lineup.

