Watch: "What they gon' say now?!" - Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway mobbed by his players in celebration, as they eliminate Jaden Ivey's Purdue in March Madness

The Saint Peter's Peacocks shocked the basketball world with their upset victory over Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night.

With a 67-64 win, the Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed in NCAA history to reach the Elite Eight. A night after two No. 1 seeds were eliminated in March Madness, the Peacocks (22-11) have emerged as the biggest story of the NCAA Tournament, the latest Cinderella team in the event.

The Peacocks have excelled with their rotation of tough players and thrived in the underdog role. Saint Peter's took down No. 2 seed Kentucky 85-79 in the first round, No. 7 seed Murray State 70-60 in the second round and now No. 3 seed Purdue (29-8).

Only three No. 15 seeds had ever reached the Sweet 16. And the Jersey City, New Jersey, school had never won a tournament game in three previous appearances. Now, if they can beat one of college basketball's blue bloods, either No. 4 UCLA or No. 8 North Carolina, on Sunday, they'll be in the Final Four.

One of the Peacocks' most notable accomplishments was slowing down Purdue's star guard Jaden Ivey, who simply never got in a rhythm.

During the on-court network interview after the game, St. Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway sent a statement about how proud he was of his team:

"What they gonna say now?"

Jaden Ivey and Purdue come up short against Saint Peter's

Many thought Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers could make a serious charge in the NCAA Tournament. Ivey had become one of the most exciting players in the country. The 6-foot-4 sophomore is an electrifying player in the open court with his combination of speed and athleticism.

Unfortunately for Purdue, the Boilermakers never found a rhythm and fell victim to a late surge by Saint Peter's. Purdue hasn't been to a Final Four since 1980. The school has been to the Elite Eight only five times, the last in 2019.

Fans likely have seen the last of Ivey on a college basketball court.

Ivey began the season expected to be selected in the NBA draft lottery. After seeing his game improve, he is in the mix to be a top three pick.

Ivey, averaging 17.6 points per game, finished with just nine points, seven rebounds and two assists Friday.

