Watch: When Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi devoted tribute post to him after Timberwolves win over LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi made headlines after posting a tribute to him for winning his play-in tournament game against the LA Clippers last season.

Beverley was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time, a franchise that had not made the playoffs since 2018. The Wolves were also facing Beverley’s former team which made the win that much more meaningful to him. Bolourchi posted a tribute to Beverley on Instagram just after the Wolves' 109-104 win.

The tribute included a series of photos of Beverley’s girlfriend supporting him, including her sitting courtside while holding his Wolves jersey. Another photo showed them both celebrating Bolourchi’s birthday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' 2022 playoff run didn’t last very long, though, as they lost 4-2 in the first round to the two-seed Memphis Grizzlies. Nonetheless, the play-in victory will remain a memorable moment for Wolves fans.

Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi’s career and net worth

Mandana Bolourch is a famous Iranian-born fashion influencer and businesswoman with notable skills in interior design. She is best known for her appearance on the first season of the show “Buying Beverly Hills,” where she was looking to purchase a luxury home. Her appearance on the show later led many to wonder how much she was worth.

Mandana Bolourchi started her passion for designing at a young age when she would work on various sketches for outfits, landscapes, and buildings. Bolourchi then used her skills to start working on some larger-scale design projects. She later used this experience as a springboard into her career in interior design. In 2020, Bolourchi eventually moved to LA to expand her opportunities.

Beverley’s girlfriend later used social media as a way to share her design skills and other cultural knowledge. Her influence soon expanded and she now has 552,000 followers on Instagram. She has also tried her hand at modeling.

Bolourchi also has her own business named after herself. She has partnered with prominent fashion brands including “Dolce & Gabbana” and “Harper’s BAZAAR.” She has also invested some of her earnings in real estate.

Mandana Bolourchi’s net worth as of 2022 is estimated to be around $5 million. In comparison, Patrick Beverley has an estimated 2022 net worth of $13 million. So it’s safe to say that the celebrity couple is doing very well for themselves.

