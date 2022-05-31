"We can start with Michael Jordan and we could advance to Hakeem Olajuwon" - Ric Bucher iterates that Dallas Mavericks' 3x All-Star needs to learn to trust his teammates like other all-time greats

Luka Doncic is so good that he is already drawing comparisons with a few of the all-time greats like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and LeBron James. At only 23-years-old, the Slovenian star just dragged the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference finals against eventual NBA Finalists, the Golden State Warriors.

Unlike the Warriors’ system where they can still win even if Steph Curry has a bad night, Dallas lives and dies by Doncic’s basketball brilliance. He is undoubtedly ultra-talented, but like several of the greats before him, Doncic has to learn to count on his teammates more.

On an episode of "The Odd Couple," Nic Bucher stressed how Doncic could follow Michael Jordan and other NBA greats when it comes to trusting teammates:

“We can start with Michael Jordan and we could advance to Hakeem Olajuwon. There was a time where Hakeem Olajuwon did everything and he had to learn how to trust his teammates. Luka Doncic has to do the same thing."

CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA

cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… Luka Doncic is in rare playoff company, but his supporting cast might separate him from other high-usage stars Luka Doncic is in rare playoff company, but his supporting cast might separate him from other high-usage starscbssports.com/nba/news/luka-…

Bucher continued:

"Kobe Bryant learned the same thing, every player has to learn it. I believe Doncic will because I think his head is in the right place. Giannis Antetokounmpo had to learn it. I think he’ll get there.”

Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Kobe Bryant are three of the NBA’s most dominant players who were known for taking things into their own hands. They elevated their games and their respective teams once they consciously involved their teammates more often.

The veteran NBA insider added that players with the kind of talent that Luka Doncic and Michael Jordan have tended to demand sole authority in everything basketball. But the way the game is played today, it requires the current superstar to provide more opportunities to his supporting cast:

“Today’s game, more than ever, is not even a Big Three. The more versatility and the more ways you can score and the more guys that you can lean on, I think the better equipped you are because the game is so athletic because it is so fast, depth means more than anything than it ever has.”

Basketball Reference @bball_ref

Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo

bkref.com/tiny/jsOqM Usage over 30% and TS over 60%, before turning 25 (since 1973):Michael JordanKevin DurantGiannis Antetokounmpo Usage over 30% and TS over 60%, before turning 25 (since 1973): Michael JordanKevin Durant Giannis Antetokounmpobkref.com/tiny/jsOqM https://t.co/qwgwr8VNXo

Perhaps how the Dallas Mavericks are constructed is pushing Doncic to play hero ball the way Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were known for. Maybe having another superstar or two will give the Slovenian more confidence to put more responsibilities on his teammates. How many superstars, on the other hand, would be willing to work off Doncic’s overwhelmingly ball-dominant style?

FIBA Luka Doncic could be the key for the Dallas Mavericks

The Slovenian basketball team isn't as dependent on Luka Docic as the Dallas Mavericks are. [Photo: The Japan Times]

According to Ric Bucher, what the Dallas Mavericks should look to cultivate more is how Luka Doncic plays for the Slovenian national basketball team. The former NBA Rookie of the Year has been a mainstay of the national team and arguably trusts his teammates more when playing for his country.

Here’s what Bucher observed when the Mavericks’ franchise player was on international duty playing for Slovenia:

“The interesting thing is, with his national team, he got that! I’ve seen it where he’s not the centerpiece and they’ve had tremendous success. I think he’s capable of it, but it’s natural for any great player when he looks around and his team gets into trouble to say, ‘Well, give me the ball, I’ll go get it done.’”

Recent NBA stars who have played such central figures for their teams have not fared very well. James Harden, Russell Westbrook and even Kevin Durant (without the Golden State Warriors) have not brought their respective teams championships.

Antonis Stroggylakis @AStroggylakis Luka Doncic was asked what would mean more to him: A gold medal with Slovenia or NBA championship.



"I'd say gold medal with Slovenia. You play for your country and that's something... but I wouldn't mind both." Luka Doncic was asked what would mean more to him: A gold medal with Slovenia or NBA championship."I'd say gold medal with Slovenia. You play for your country and that's something... but I wouldn't mind both." https://t.co/zgDxGA3dYI

For Bucher, ceding some control of what goes on in the Dallas Mavericks’ game flow should be the next step in Luka Doncic’s development. It’s an evolution that supposedly made Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kobe Bryant and Giannis Antetokounmpo champions.

