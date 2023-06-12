"We didn’t come this far to stop playing now" - Jimmy Butler says the Heat are not ready to give up despite being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals

Many have counted out the Miami Heat as they face a 3-1 NBA Finals deficit against the Denver Nuggets. However, Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler is still as confident as ever.

During his media availability ahead of Game 5, Butler was asked where Miami’s belief level in themselves is at as they face elimination. "Jimmy Buckets" replied by stating that their confidence was at an all-time high because they know what they are capable of.

“It’s at an all-time high just because it always has been all year and always will be,” Butler said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The belief that we have in one another stems from the amount of time that we spend with one another and how we actually enjoy being around one another. We know what each other is capable of.”

Butler added that the Heat have come too far to give up now, as they sit just three wins away from an NBA title.

“We didn’t come this far to stop playing now,” he said.

“No matter what the odds are (or) the analytics, when we get out there, we just gotta compete. We gotta win one and then we gotta win another one and then we gotta win another one.”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Jimmy Butler: “It’s at an all-time high just because it always has been all year and always will be… We know what each other is capable of. We didn’t come this far to stop playing now.”



(via Reporter: “Where is that belief that you’ve had all year right now?”Jimmy Butler: “It’s at an all-time high just because it always has been all year and always will be… We know what each other is capable of. We didn’t come this far to stop playing now.”(via @TomerAzarly Reporter: “Where is that belief that you’ve had all year right now?”Jimmy Butler: “It’s at an all-time high just because it always has been all year and always will be… We know what each other is capable of. We didn’t come this far to stop playing now.”(via @TomerAzarly) https://t.co/YzVP850fVC

Also read: When was Jimmy Butler drafted? Date, team and more

Jimmy Butler on the Heat’s accomplishments so far

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler

During his media availability, Jimmy Butler was also asked if the Miami Heat have an appreciation for what they have accomplished so far. The Heat have defied the odds by making the NBA Finals as an eighth seed.

However, Butler made it clear that Miami isn’t satisfied with just making another finals appearance to add to their defeat in the 2020 Finals.

“Not at all,” Butler said.

“At the beginning of this year, we talked about winning a championship, competing to get to this point. So, that’s always the goal with the Heat. It’s about winning. It’s not about individual anything. It’s about holding that trophy collectively as a unit to be the best team. That’s where we’re at.

“It’s just two really good basketball teams. One of them has to get one win and the other has to get three. So, let’s just hope the other that has to get three, gets three.”

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Jimmy Butler on if there’s appreciation for what they’ve accomplished so far:



“Not at all. At the beginning of this year we talked about winning a championship…That’s always the goal with the Heat. It’s about winning.”



“It’s about holding that trophy collectively as a unit.” Jimmy Butler on if there’s appreciation for what they’ve accomplished so far:“Not at all. At the beginning of this year we talked about winning a championship…That’s always the goal with the Heat. It’s about winning.”“It’s about holding that trophy collectively as a unit.” https://t.co/a3LLfx4e82

Butler is yet to really find his groove in this year's NBA Finals. In four games, he has averaged 21.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game on just 44.6% shooting.

Game 5 of the Finals between the Heat and Nuggets will take place on Monday in Denver.

Poll : 0 votes