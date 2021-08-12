"We have full confidence that we're still that team" - Stephen Curry warns other NBA teams about the Golden State Warriors' championship ambitions

After putting up a career-high points average last season, Stephen Curry is confident of the Golden State Warriors' championship hopes for the upcoming campaign.

The two-time MVP went along to support the Warriors' young talent at this year's NBA Summer League on Wednesday as their No.7 overall pick, Jonathan Kuminga, led the team with 18 points in a victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Speaking to ESPN during the game, Stephen Curry explained his excitement for the upcoming season and why he believes the Golden State Warriors have a team in place that can challenge for another title.

"With the two guys we drafted and, hopefully getting Klay back as soon as possible, we have full confidence we are still that team. We obviously have to go out and prove it, but that's kind of the vibe right now, and we're just trying to stay patient with it."

After a two-year hiatus without playoff basketball, the Golden State Warriors will no doubt be pursuing a return to the postseason. In this article, we will discuss if Stephen Curry and the Dubs have enough firepower to make an emphatic return and if so, how far they could realistically go this season.

Should the NBA be scared about Stephen Curry and the re-emergence of the Golden State Warriors?

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will return together this year for the Golden State Warriors

Thanks to the greatness of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors were able to enjoy five years of blissful dominance, winning three titles along the way. However, over the past two years, injuries and player departures have stalled the Warriors' success.

With Stephen Curry putting up ridiculous numbers this season and Draymond Green marshaling the defense, the Golden State Warriors were only denied a playoff spot by a show-stopping three from LeBron James.

That made it two years in a row with no postseason appearances. However, ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, the Warriors will certainly be a source of worry for their oppositions. Although they may not be as athletic or quick as they once were, their experience, as well as their threat on both ends of the court, will certainly be enough for them to finish inside the top-8.

Once Thompson returns from injury, the Golden State Warriors will finally be able to re-unite the Splash Bros. and rely on his consistent scoring. Meanwhile, on defense, the Warriors will have just as daunting a duo, with former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala returning alongside First-Team All-Defense team member Draymond Green.

In addition to their core, the Golden State Warriors also have a number of key rotation assets in last year's No.2 pick James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins and Kuminga. The latter has led all Dubs scorers in his two summer league outings so far and will provide valuable backup for Green and Wiggins in the team's frontcourt.

The Warriors certainly have the pieces to compete this year and should be involved in a stacked Western Conference race for the playoff spots.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra