"We have to give him time to really get his feet under him" – Steve Nash believes Brooklyn Nets will have to be extremely patient with Kyrie Irving once he returns

Kyrie Irving has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets and is again able to practice with the team. After Irving spent a long time away from the game, Nets coach Steve Nash was surprised by how good the guard looked.

It has been a long time since Irving has participated in an NBA game. In last season’s playoffs, Irving landed on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot on a layup attempt, taking him out of the playoffs. Then, in the offseason, COVID-19 drama happened, and the Nets as a team decided to leave Irving off the roster.

Now that Irving is back with the team and has cleared health and safety protocols, he has returned to practice. According to reports, Irving is expected to return Wednesday, when Brooklyn visits the Indiana Pacers, and Nash believes Irving will play like he has always played.

Before a 120-116 loss at the LA Clippers on Saturday, Nash said:

“He (Kyrie Irving) was in isolation for however many days, 10-plus days, I think. For him to come out of that and look as good as he has playing with the stay-ready group and getting his rhythm back has been exciting. … We have to give him time to really get his feet under him, but as far as how he looks, he looks very gifted.”

Nets Videos @SNYNets Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving's ramp-up from COVID protocols:



"For him to come out of [isolation] and to look as good as he has playing with the stay ready group and getting his rhythm back is exciting." Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving's ramp-up from COVID protocols:"For him to come out of [isolation] and to look as good as he has playing with the stay ready group and getting his rhythm back is exciting." https://t.co/5JI2yFSZh9

After the game at Indiana (14-23), the Nets return for two home games before visiting the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls (24-10) on Jan. 12. That matchup will be a prime-time game on ESPN.

The Nets' next extended road trip will be January 17-23, and Irving will surely be back for those games.

Kyrie Irving elevates this Nets team

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving going up for a layup

Kyrie Irving has been welcomed back into the Nets locker room with open arms because the Nets' stars need help. James Harden and Kevin Durant need someone to take the burden off their shoulders.

For the Nets (23-11) to win games, the two have had to play an insane amount of minutes. Durant, 33, has averaged 37.1 minutes per game and has missed just two games outside of the three he missed while in health and safety protocols. Harden, 32, averages 36.7 mpg and has only missed four games, all while in the protocols.

Patty Mills has been fantastic this season, but with Joe Harris out with an injury, the Nets' role players have not lived up to the bill. Irving, who has the third-highest salary on the roster, has a career average of 27.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. It's difficult for Brooklyn to replace his production.

Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory Reporter:



Why do you think the Nets will be able to have continuity adding Kyrie Irving to the rotation??



Kevin Durant:



… Reporter:Why do you think the Nets will be able to have continuity adding Kyrie Irving to the rotation??Kevin Durant:… https://t.co/dDCnqkAiTk

When asked how Irving will come back and be a part of the team, Durant's response was, “Have you watched him play?” Durant is correct, because Irving is a bucket – one of the best offensive players in the NBA.

Due to injuries on the roster and the need for Durant and Harden to dominate every night, they could use a break, if only for just road games. The trio did not play many games together last season, but it was possibly the most skilled offense in NBA history when they did.

Also Read Article Continues below

Irving seems happy to be playing professional basketball again. The Nets have let him back, and it looks like Durant and Nash have complete faith in him to be the player he has always been.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein