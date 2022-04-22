“We marvel over the Splash Bros, Mark Jackson invented that” - Shaquille O'Neal believes Mark Jackson deserves another shot in the NBA, possibly with the LA Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal is the latest in a long line of basketball analysts who have tossed in their thoughts about the LA Lakers’ coaching vacancy. Over the last few weeks, several names have cropped up as the Lakers face a long offseason of uncertainty.

O'Neal declared he'll take the job if the Lakers are willing to shell out $100 million for four years. But since it’s almost impossible for the Lakers to do that, Shaq would back a name that’s slowly gaining ground.

On an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the four-time champion endorsed a familiar name in NBA circles:

“I think we need to get Mark Jackson a shot again. 'Cause you know, we marvel over the Splash Bros. Mark Jackson invented that. Steve Kerr took them to the next level – I don’t wanna leave him out – but Mark Jackson was the one like, ‘You know, people don’t know who you are, but come on in and this is the style that we gonna play.”

Before the Golden State Warriors hired Jackson, the team had only made it to the postseason once from the 1994-95 season to the 2012-13 campaign. It only took Jackson a year before he pushed the success-starved Warriors into the playoffs.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter "And even like Mark Jackson … calling us the greatest backcourt in the history of the game when he did and trying to speak it into existence. We’re trying to make him a prophet."



—Steph on the "Splash Brothers" legacy "And even like Mark Jackson … calling us the greatest backcourt in the history of the game when he did and trying to speak it into existence. We’re trying to make him a prophet."—Steph on the "Splash Brothers" legacy https://t.co/WobolPYGP6

One of the NBA’s best playmakers, Jackson is credited with laying the foundation of the Warriors’ dynasty from 2014 to 2019. It was the former NBA journeyman who gave the young Warriors the edge and belief they needed.

When Jackson said he had the best shooting backcourt of all time, he only got blank stares and rolling eyes. A year after he was replaced by Kerr, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson proved Jackson’s words to be true.

Before O'Neal’s favorite player became a household name, it was the Warriors’ former coach who gave Curry the keys to the offense. As soon as Curry became the engine of the Bay Area team, there was no looking back.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Jackson, an NBA analyst on ESPN, coached the Warriors from 2011-2014.



More: LeBron James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the Lakers head coaching job, sources tell @sam_amick Jackson, an NBA analyst on ESPN, coached the Warriors from 2011-2014.More: theathletic.com/3244418/?sourc… LeBron James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the Lakers head coaching job, sources tell @sam_amick.Jackson, an NBA analyst on ESPN, coached the Warriors from 2011-2014.More: theathletic.com/3244418/?sourc… https://t.co/0TnunbFO1Z

O'Neal knows that Jackson has the experience, the credentials and the respect of the players that Vogel arguably didn’t have this season. If the Lakers go this way, it’ll be yet again one of the top stories entering next season.

Shaquille O'Neal is clueless about what the LA Lakers will do next season

Shaquille O''eal has no idea how the LA Lakers will go about their business next season. [Photo: CNBC]

Besides the obvious need to hire a new coach, Shaquille O'Neal admitted he has no idea where the LA Lakers are going. Shaq has previously stressed that only LeBron James and Anthony Davis can remain while the rest have to be traded to start a massive retooling.

Just how many quality players the Lakers will get to become title contenders next season remains to be seen. The elephant in the room has to be addressed first before things become clearer for the Tinseltown team.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN



As The roster Rob Pelinka put together last summer couldn’t have fit what Frank Vogel wanted to do worse.As @forumbluegold takes a look at what went wrong for the Lakers this year, the first lesson is simple: More alignment is necessary moving forward. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/4/22/2303… The roster Rob Pelinka put together last summer couldn’t have fit what Frank Vogel wanted to do worse. As @forumbluegold takes a look at what went wrong for the Lakers this year, the first lesson is simple: More alignment is necessary moving forward. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/4/22/2303…

The Lakers have limited options for next season. O'Neal’s coaching bet, Mark Jackson, could find himself embroiled in the same issue, but on a different day for the Lakers. Unless LA can sort out James’ supporting cast, hiring a new coach may not even matter.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein