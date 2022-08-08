"We only played like 20-something games together" - Philadelphia 76ers' point guard looking forward to new season with James Harden after grueling training camp

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden has a massive season ahead as he aims to prove his naysayers and doubters wrong. The former league MVP had a horrendous time on the court for Philly after a blazing start to life with his new franchise.

Harden's teammate Tyrese Maxey recently interviewed with USA Today. He said having an entire training camp and off-season together will nurture chemistry, making the 76ers formidable in the upcoming season.

"It’s gonna be great. Chemistry is everything. We only played like 20-something games together. So, for us to be able to have a whole training camp and an entire season together, it’s gonna be nothing but good things for us and a positive outcome," Maxey said.

Sixers Wire @SixersWire Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is ready to build more chemistry with James Harden as they move forward. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/06/six… Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is ready to build more chemistry with James Harden as they move forward. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/06/six…

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have been spotted working out together with Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell. Maxey started the 2021-22 season as the starting point guard for the 76ers. He eventually moved to the off-guard spot to accommodate Harden.

Maxey thrived off the switch. He focused more on putting the ball in the net than worrying about playmaking duties. The guard averaged 17.5 points on better than 48% shooting from the field and nearly 43% from beyond the arc. He also recorded 13 games with 25 or more points during the regular season. Maxey became the bonafide second scoring option of the 76ers.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin James Harden has posted a TikTok of him and Tyrese Maxey working with Sam Cassell #Sixers James Harden has posted a TikTok of him and Tyrese Maxey working with Sam Cassell #Sixers https://t.co/pm61J1erZy

How far can James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers go in the upcoming season?

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming into the 2022-23 NBA season with championship aspirations. The franchise reached the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The 76ers lost to the Miami Heat with superstar Joel Embiid severely hampered by a thumb and facial injury.

Recruitment has been top-notch for Philadelphia this summer. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey has convinced Harden to take a deal less than the max. This choice has allowed the franchise maneuverability with their cap space.

Subsequently, they went and signed De'Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. These signings give the franchise much-needed depth and help them gear up to pursue a championship.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Harden is one of 3 players ever with 3,000 points in the postseason and no NBA championship ring.



Most Playoff Points Without NBA Title - NBA History

4,761 Karl Malone

3,623 Elgin Baylor

3,191 James Harden Harden is one of 3 players ever with 3,000 points in the postseason and no NBA championship ring.Most Playoff Points Without NBA Title - NBA History4,761 Karl Malone3,623 Elgin Baylor3,191 James Harden https://t.co/x7N9n61uvM

Joe Embiid will need to continue playing like an MVP-caliber player and hopefully be fully fit for the postseason. But the most critical aspect that will determine whether the Philadelphia 76ers are championship contenders or not will be James Harden.

James Harden doesn't need to play like the scoring machine that he was at Houston. However, Harden will certainly need to play at an All-Star level for the 76ers to make a deep postseason run. James Harden is their orchestrator, but his hamstring issues will need healing. Having a proper training camp ahead of the start of the season should certainly help him.

The Philadelphia 76ers have all the tools for a championship hunt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott