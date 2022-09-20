"We had players like LeBron's sons Bronny and Bryce in mind" - Nike team opens up on the creative process behind 'Nike LeBron 20' sneakers

LeBron James' new signature shoe looks incredible. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar will soon enter his 20th season in the NBA. His new signature shoe, however, focuses on the next generation of basketball players, a generation that includes LeBron's sons, Bronny and Bryce Maximus James.

The LeBron 20 has a unique tag inside the tongue that says, "Designed and engineered to the exact specifications of the next-gen." Jason Petrie, Nike's senior footwear designer, said:

"We had players like LeBron's sons, Bronny and Bryce, in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for."

LeBron James' fantastic NBA career may be ending soon. However, a new generation of outstanding players will soon take over.

Nike has picked "From the King to the next generation" as LeBron James's new signature shoe slogan. The shoe represents the NBA legend passing the torch down to the younger generations.

The Nike LeBron XX shoe features some of the best footwear technology used in the past models. The shoe is perfect for younger and older generations and comes in multiple colors.

The "Time Machine" colorway is expected to be released on September 29, just one day before the NBA preseason starts. The shoe will make its retail debut on Nike.com and a few retailers for $200.

The Nike LeBron XX will also feature a Miami Heat colorway. LeBron James won his first championship with this team, and the shoe colorway matches the team colors.

According to reports, the Heat colorway will be released on October 5 with a price tag of $200. Besides the adult size, fans can purchase the shoe in grade school and preschool sizes for $160 and $95, respectively.

What's ahead for LeBron and the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers will open their preseason with an October 3 matchup against the Sacramento Kings. LeBron James will most likely play for only a quarter or two.

The real mission begins on October 18 with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The reigning NBA champions are on a quest to win back-to-back titles.

The Lakers will have to stay healthy to compete (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron James wants to win another ring before he retires, but the Lakers haven't made any big moves this summer. While adding Patrick Beverley improves the team, it likely won't turn the Lakers into contenders.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers will have to stay healthy to be competitive. If the big man can appear in at least 70 games, they could get one of the top four seeds in the conference.

