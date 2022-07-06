“‘We’re not offering our best stuff, whatever you think it is, if you’re gonna come here and be moody’” - Zach Lowe says teams like the Pelicans and the Grizzlies will not put their best offers out before talking to Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade a few days ago, and it hasn't been a good look for the forward. Durant announced his request just a day after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, opted in the final year of his contract.

Durant named the two No. 1 seeds in each conference, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat, on his wish list. Of course, trading for a 12-time All-Star would elevate a team's value and increase their chances of winning the NBA title. But it's not that easy.

Joining Brooklyn in 2019 after an Achilles tendon injury in the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant elevated the Nets' prospects but delivered only one playoff series win. Given the caliber of Durant, you'd think that teams are constantly in talks with Nets general manager Sean Marks for trade proposals.

Here's what ESPN's Zach Lowe said:

“‘We’re not offering our best stuff, whatever you think it is, if you’re gonna come here and be moody’” Lowe pointed out why teams are hesitant to trade for Durant. "They're gonna need Kevin Durant to choose them in order to trade whatever you conceive of their best assets, or else there isn't going to be a trade to those teams."

Lowe pointed out that in order for teams to engage in serious trade talks, Durant would need to constantly cooperate with Brooklyn's front office.

Trading for Durant is both a blessing and a curse. The team that gets Durant will surely be a threat, but there could also be a ton of drama.

Trading for Kevin Durant is a risky move

Despite all the success that Kevin Durant has racked up throughout his NBA career, many still discredit Durant. Even at 33 years of age, he's still one of the league's most sought-after players. His talent alone has the ability to turn a franchise around.

However, due to the drama he has caused over the past six years, people have constantly debated Durant's leadership and legacy.

Durant caused an imbalance in the league when he left the OKC Thunder to join a 73-win Golden State Warriors team. While he won back-to-back championships there, he butted heads with All-Star forward Draymond Green.

This caused the three-time Olympic gold medalist to leave for the Nets in free agency. Paired with Irving, Durant looked comfortable with the team. In 2021, the Nets added another star in James Harden to help Durant and Irving contend. They also signed veteran stars like DeAndre Jordan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap and Blake Griffin.

Even with a stacked and star-studded roster, there was drama and friction which led to trading Harden and Millsap for Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played for Brooklyn since getting traded due to a back injury.

Durant is definitely great, but his tendency to have everything go his way is something teams should consider before trading for him.

