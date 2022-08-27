“We’ve been so blessed here to have guys who want to come” - Monty Williams says he was blown away by the rumors linking Kevin Durant to the Suns

Kevin Durant was linked to several teams after he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on June 30. Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said he was shocked by the rumors linking KD to the Suns.

The rumors centered around Durant wanting to play with Devin Booker.

Phoenix is searching for a way to bring in another team to flip an All-Star caliber player alongside Bridges to Brooklyn, but they haven’t found any takers. Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



The Suns reportedly offered the Nets a package centered around Mikal Bridges and draft picks for Kevin Durant. Phoenix is searching for a way to bring in another team to flip an All-Star caliber player alongside Bridges to Brooklyn, but they haven't found any takers.

Now that KD has agreed to stay with the Nets for at least next season, putting all the trade rumors to rest, Williams had the opportunity to speak.

"People don't understand how hard trades are to pull off," Williams said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "When I first heard about the Kevin Durant stuff, I was kind of blown away just because we've been so blessed to have guys who wanna come. At the same time, at the expense of what, is what I was thinking.

"I like our team. I love our guys. But I wasn't going to have conversations that did not need to be had. I think our guys are mature enough to understand that part of our business. So, I didn't want to have conversations about stuff that didn't need to be brought up, and part of it is because I've been in the business so long. It's just hard to pull trades off."

Suns head coach, Monty Williams, shares his thoughts on the Kevin Durant to Phoenix rumors.



| @JumpShot8 “At the expense of what, was my thinking”?Suns head coach, Monty Williams, shares his thoughts on the Kevin Durant to Phoenix rumors. @TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 “At the expense of what, was my thinking”?Suns head coach, Monty Williams, shares his thoughts on the Kevin Durant to Phoenix rumors. @TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 https://t.co/7JzV3hkqPg

The need for the Suns to bolster their ranks could be one of the reasons the NBA community ate up the rumors. In 2021, the Suns blew a 2-0 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, losing 4-2. Last year, they also blew a 2-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals.

Can Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets win the 2023 title

Patty Mills, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have endured a tumultuous offseason, with trade rumors surrounding their key players. However, the key stakeholders have decided to run it back.

Durant will play the 2022-23 season with the Nets, as well as Kyrie Irving. The All-Star guard exercised his player option for next season.

Since joining the Nets, KD has failed to lead the team past the Eastern Conference semifinals. Last season, they were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

All of that could change with the availability of Ben Simmons and the return of Joe Harris. Simmons was unavailable after he joined the Nets at the trade deadline due to a back injury.

Harris sustained an ankle injury early in the season, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. With Harris, the Nets will have another elite 3-point shooter.

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst has suggested that Simmons play as the center, alongside Durant, Irving, Harris and Seth Curry. While they will lack size in the paint, they could arguably be the most lethal shooting lineup ever.

With all the players locked in, the Nets have the talent to go all the way to the finals. With two roster spots open, they could also improve their squad depth with a big man.

