“We’ve succeeded and failed over and over again, and we’ve been seen as the leaders” - Kyrie Irving says he became close to former MVP because of their similar upbringing

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are the faces of the Brooklyn Nets. The two have become so close over the years because of their similarities.

After getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn has had time to reflect on how the season and the playoffs.

During "The ETCs with Kevin Durant," Irving talked about the season.

The seven-time All-Star also discussed his relationship with the former MVP and how they are similar to one another:

"That's another reason that me and KD have become so close was, you know, we've succeeded and failed over and over again, and we've been seen as the leaders, and we've been seen as, like, great additions, and we've been seen as certain type of people in one type of community and different type people on an another and we've had to battle that internally."

The Nets' ultimate failure this season was that the Celtics swept them in the first round of the playoffs. But the two have seen failures throughout their careers.

Both are dealing with asterisks on their championships, because they needed others to lead their championship teams.

Still, the loss to Boston was a significant topic of conversation during Irving's podcast appearance.

Kyrie Irving discusses his and Kevin Durant's loss to the Boston Celtics

Irving and Durant's loss to the Boston Celtics is not shaking Kyrie's faith.

While many are questioning Kyrie Irving after the way the season went, Irving is not questioning himself or lacking in confidence. After their first-round loss to the Boston Celtics, Irving is also not questioning himself or his superstar teammate.

"If you're questioning your purpose of life after a basketball game where after someone talks shit or after somebody says something that's like a pinched nerve, like that," Irving said. "That's those points where I'm like, 'Nah, I'm not doing it.' I'm not questioning my purpose on this earth, because I lost the series against the Boston Celtics.

"Like, come on, brah. Like, enjoy it."

While Irving is not questioning his purpose after losing to the Celtics, many feel the loss is embarrassing.

Irving believes he and Kevin Durant are capable of fixing the situation with the Nets and can win a championship together.

If the two superstars can play together and get the help they need, they are likely to be a favorite again to win the championship.

