"We wasn't willing to make s**t work" - Carmelo Anthony breaks down LeBron James adapting to strategic role change with Luka Doncic

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James may be "Banana Boat" crewmates, but their Lakers tenure together, despite the hype that came with it, didn't materialise to much success. And Melo seems to believe that one reason for the same was that the team wasn't willing to make it work.

He pointed at a lack of unity or willingness to defer to teammates, even from himself and King James.

Melo's observations came on the back of the Lakers' recent resurgence, which has seen them climb to second in a heavily contested Western Conference.

The resurgence, which has coincided with Luka Doncic's integration into the team, has drawn the attention of analysts across the world. But Anthony's take, having been part of the Lakers with LeBron in the recent past, provides an interesting insight into the situation that has developed in LA.

"I just think it's very sustainable ... A lot of teams that Bron have wasn't willing to make s**t work. We wasn't willing to make the s**t work when I was with the Lakers. Luka (Doncic) got the ball now and this is the first time that we see (Le)Bron (James) deferring to somebody with the ball.

"And he feels very comfortable with Luka (Doncic) being in control of that," commented Carmelo Anthony on what he feels is the reason behind the recent success of the Lakers.

The last couple of seasons had seen LeBron James take an overwhelming amount of control on the ball, and the team was overreliant on his brilliance to deliver any results whatsoever.

With Luka Doncic, the coaching staff and LeBron seem relieved, and the team suddenly seems to be playing with more freedom. The number of options that have opened up for their top-heavy roster has been staggering. If Carmelo Anthony's observations are to be believed, it might just be a sustainable strategy and not just a regular season surge in form.

Another probable reason for the Lakers roster with Carmelo and James not working out has to do with the fact that the roster at the time was comprised of a bunch of NBA veterans.

They had a history of being stars around whom organisations functioned, including Carmelo Anthony himself and Dwight Howard. At that stage of their career, LeBron James possibly could not have deferred to them on the ball in the way he can with Luka Doncic now.

LeBron James and the Lakers are presently 16-4 in their last 20 games

The Lakers, who looked like they were about to struggle to make the Playoffs at one point this season, have the best record in the league over the past 20 games. They have completely turned their fortunes around.

LeBron James is playing the best defense he's played in recent times, earning comparisons to Draymond Green. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have served as excellent offensive lynchpins around whom the game can revolve without an over-reliance on the 40-year-old wing.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic of the LA Lakers - Source: Getty

As Carmelo Anthony put it, this team does seem to believe in each other, and the wins have kept piling on.

Are LeBron James and Luka Doncic set to make the Lakers a legitimate championship threat once again in what could be one of the most incredible turnarounds in all of the NBA?

