“Well, let’s fuc***g get it, let's get it, let's get it, that’s all I needed to hear” - LeBron James reveals Bronny James wants to join the NBA to make a name for himself

LeBron James has had maybe the best NBA career in NBA history, with 19 seasons and 18 All-Star appearances, and his son Bronny James could be next. On the LA Lakers All-Star's show “The Shop,” he talked about his son's drive to be in the NBA.

“The Shop” is set in a barbershop, allowing James and some of his famous friends to come and speak their minds on anything. At the 29-minute mark, James was asked about who he would want to play in the NBA, and he responded by saying:

“Bronny is No. 1 on my fucking list. He's No. 1 on my list. I want to play with for sure … Not too long ago, I said, I asked him, I said, ‘What you want to do with this? Like, you want to get to the pros? What you want to do?’ He's like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Why?’ He said, 'Cause I want to make a name for myself.’ … And when I heard that, ‘Well, let's fucking get it.’”

Living in the shadow of an NBA great, Bronny wants to make his own path. Although he is a high school junior and two years away from being draft-eligible, it is good for his career that he wants to make his own name.

For Bronny, having a father who knows the NBA so well could prove very beneficial down the line, even more so if his father wants to play with him.

LeBron James also tells a story of why Bronny James changed his name

Bronny James shooting for Sierra Canyon

Bronny James was born LeBron James Jr. but has been known to the world as Bronny James. After talking about wanting to play with his son, and his son’s motivations for wanting to be in the NBA, LeBron James would talk about his son changing his name.

At the 30:12-minute mark of “The Shop” episode, James said:

“By the way, he changed his name to Bronny. I didn't. He changed his name to Bronny. … Yeah, I made him a junior. But he Bronny. And he Bronny to the world.”

This has not been the first time James has expressed wanting to play with his son. He told reporters he wanted to play his final season with his son at the All-Star Game.

Hearing that Bronny James wants to separate himself from his father and make his own path, even going to change his game, might favor his NBA career. Bronny won't look better than his father, which would be hard to do, but be himself in the NBA.

Bronny is ranked No. 43 in the ESPN.com rankings of the class of 2023. He is considered a four-star recruit.

