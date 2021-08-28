What is Alex Caruso's expected NBA 2K22 rating?

NBA 2K22 is set to be released on September 10th, 2021 and fans are eagerly waiting for Alex Caruso's rating on the new-look Chicago Bulls. Caruso has evolved into a fan-favorite in the Los Angeles community and fanbase, with many fans upset at the LA Lakers for letting him go in the offseason. Although not the most gifted player, Caruso shows incredible hustle and winning mentality, something that doesn't translate on the stat sheet.

As fans wait for the game, 2K Sports is intentionally delaying information to keep up the hype surrounding the launch. Seeing as we have no NBA action until October, they are capitalizing on the lack of games and keeping people engaged for the NBA 2K22 release.

Let's take a look at Alex Caruso and his new predicted rating in NBA 2K22.

Will Alex Caruso have a better or worse rating in the Chicago Bulls in NBA 2K22?

Alex Caruso might not score a lot of points, dish a lot of assists or grab a lot of boards, but whatever he does makes highlights. His lobs to LeBron James are certainly memorable, but his dunks are almost always thunderous and rim-racking. Who doesn't remember a put-back dunk against the Golden State Warriors in 2019 that got LeBron looking like, "What did I just see?"

We predict Alex Caruso's rating to be 73 for NBA 2K22. He was rated 73 last year (NBA 2K21) as well and we expect his rating to stay put. Caruso saw improvement last season as compared to the 2019-20 NBA season, given LeBron James and Anthony Davis' absence. He averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. Although he hasn't done anything to warrant an increase, he also doesn't deserve a downgrade in his rating.

Last season (NBA 2K21), he started off the game with a 74 rating which fluctuated a lot over the course of the year. He was 76 at one point but eventually finished the game with a 73 rating.

Alex Caruso will have a handful of attributes rated high in NBA 2K22. He boasts an 85-rated Stamina, 84-rated Three-point shooting and 86-rated Pass Interception. He has 82-rated Speed both with and without the ball along with an 84-rated Acceleration.

Caruso will play alongside Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic in the newly stacked Chicago Bulls team in the 2021-22 NBA season and in NBA 2K22. They face the Detroit Pistons on October 20th, 2021 as their opening matchup.

