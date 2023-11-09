What is Andre Iguodala's net worth? Fortune explored as 4 time NBA Champion set to take new role

In the 19 seasons that Andre Iguodala played in the NBA, he established an excellent career. He played for four teams, winning four championships and an NBA Finals MVP with the Golden State Warriors, and he was on the All-Defensive team twice.

On Oct. 23, Iguodala announced his retirement from the league as he embarks on a new chapter in his life.

What is Andre Iguodala's net worth? According to a Celebrity Net Worth article, the former Warriors forward has a net worth of $80 million.

Outside of the earnings that he accumulated in the NBA, Iguodala is also a tech investor. His investments include Facebook, Tesla, X and even a few tech startup companies, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"It's just the right time," Iguodala said on ESPN's "First Take." "Time started to get limited for me, and I didn't want to put anything in the back seat. I didn't want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family, a lot.

"You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, (I'm) looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years."

Andre Iguodala steps in as new acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association

After entering retirement from the NBA, Andre Iguodala was named the active executive director of the National Basketball Players Association on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported that the previous active executive director, Tamika Tremaglio, stepped down after less than two years.

Besides this new position, Iguodala will also be a sports analyst for ESPN, alongside former Clippers guard Austin Rivers.

With a new journey ahead of him, Andre Iguodala has been eager to get to work out of his passion for the game of basketball.

When it comes to his fit for the role, Iguodala was known as one of the best locker room guys in his NBA playing days. Whether it was being a vocal leader or being a proper mentor to young players, Iguodala was able to comfortably adjust to any role.

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green talked about this trait of Iguodala as one of his strong suits as a player.

"(There are) a ton of friends that he has in the NBA circles," Green said. "But even the young guys, he would take the young guys and show 'em how to be pros."