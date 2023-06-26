What are the best shooting badges of NBA 2K23? Finding out more

The only thing that can compete with watching the NBA is playing NBA 2K23. Whether it's shooting three-pointers, dunking over players, throwing flashy passes, or getting chase-down blocks, you need to be a master of your controller.

Being able to control well is not enough though if you want to unlock your true potential. To unlock that, you need to unlock badges. We can all agree that shooting the ball whether it's from mid-range or beyond the arc is the most important part of the game.

Let's look at some of the best shooting badges of NBA 2K23.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best shooting badges of NBA 2K23: Catch & Shoot

LeBron James finds the open man

The Catch & Shoot is one of the best shooting badges in NBA 2K23 and it is exactly what it sounds like. If you are a player who likes to find the open man, this badge is a must-have for you.

It probably works best if you take a player like LeBron James and attack the rim. When attacking the rim, LeBron will draw attention from other defenders and chances are one or more players will be left open on the court. This is when the magic happens. Your job is to find that open man and pass him the ball. From there, just spot up for a shot as soon as you catch the ball and let the badge take it from there.

The Catch & Shoot badge will improve your ability to drain shots that you take right after receiving a pass. It works on three-pointers and mid-range alike. It also does not necessarily matter if there is somebody defending you or not. You will get the boost regardless. However, it will be best utilized if it is used in a drive-and-kick situation where the open man takes a three-pointer.

Best shooting badges of NBA 2K23: Limitless Range

Steph Curry from way downtown

The three-point shot has become the heart and soul of the NBA ever since Steph Curry came to prominence. Everybody wants to make it rain from beyond the arc. But, this is no surprise and defenders have adjusted accordingly by guarding players near the three-point line.

This is where the Limitless Range badge comes in.

With this badge, you can have an extended three-point range. You no longer need to shoot from right behind the arc and can take a few more steps back before you pull the trigger.

No defender is going to pick you up from the half-court, but with the Limitless Range NBA2K23 badge, you will be able to nail shots from an extended range given you get good shot release timing. This is a must-have badge if you want to be shooting three-pointers.

Best shooting badges of NBA 2K23: Space Creator

Devin Booker looking to create space on a shot

The Space Creator badge is super important if you like to play the iso-ball or really just show off when you're on the offense. This badge requires that you be adept at your dribbling skills and be able to practice moves like the step-back or a fadeaway.

If you can indeed do this, the Space Creator badge will make you invincible.

This badge is one of the best shooting badges of NBA 2K23. It is best utilized from the mid-range but still has application from beyond the arc. After you cross up a defender, you can take a step back or a fadeaway shot. This is where the magic happens.

The Space Creator badge will give you a shot-making boost and you will easily drain the shot like you were as if it was a normal shot. So, if you want to make your fadeaway shots look like simple catch-and-shoot shots, this badge is for you.

Other shooting badges in NBA 2K23

The three badges above will give you enough shooting prowess to humiliate your opponent. If you still want more, you can equip the Clutch Shooter and the Deadeye shooting badges. The Clutch Shooter will enhance all your shot-making abilities in the clutch time and will help you close out games in tough situations.

The Deadeye badge will negate the effect made on your shot by a defender closing out on you. Your player will remain unfazed and be able to knock down shots.

Ultimately, these are the best shooting badges of NBA 2K23 and will help you take your game to the next level.

Poll : 0 votes