What is “Big Chicken Shaq” and how is it related to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal? Here are all the details

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is best known for his dominant NBA career and his role as an analyst for “Inside the NBA” on TNT. However, O’Neal has also amassed quite the business portfolio since his retirement. One of his most prominent businesses is his restaurant chain “Big Chicken,” founded in 2018.

Later that year, O’Neal also starred in a reality TV series based around the original restaurant branch, called “Big Chicken Shaq.” "Big Chicken Shaq" debuted on Oct. 6th, 2018, and consists of eight episodes. The series covers how Shaquille O’Neal manages his busy post-retirement career while also running Big Chicken.

The series showcases the early stages and development of the restaurant’s first branch in Las Vegas. Facebook picked up the series for its video service “Facebook Watch.” It was produced by the Content Group’s "Asylum Entertainment."

In 2018, O’Neal talked about his excitement for the restaurant and the show.

“It’s going to be so much fun designing my own restaurant, and I can’t imagine a better group of people to do it with than with my incredibly loyal Facebook fans," O'Neal said. "It’s an opportunity for us to collaborate together, and I know the Facebook community will offer terrific feedback."

Content Group CEO Steve Michaels also spoke about the vision for the show in 2018.

“We’re proud to help create a forum where a larger-than-life superstar can connect with his fans on a unique, personal level, essentially serving as teammates in his newest enterprise," Michaels said. "From sports and consumer products to entertainment and now a signature restaurant, there really is no world Shaq cannot conquer."

Additional info on Shaquille O’Neal’s “Big Chicken” restaurant franchise

"Big Chicken" restaurant

Shaquille O’Neal has previously invested in many food businesses, but "Big Chicken" was his first original restaurant. Big Chicken was founded through a partnership between JRS Hospitality and O’Neal. It was marketed by Authentic Brands Group, a company with multiple O’Neal projects.

The restaurant’s menu is based on O’Neal’s favorite home-cooked meals from childhood but with a modern spin added to the recipes. The menu includes crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes.

After starting with just one restaurant in Las Vegas, the franchise has since expanded across the country. There are now over 200 Big Chicken locations being developed across the US. In addition to traditional restaurants, Big Chicken also has branches located in sports arenas and on Carnival Cruises’ cruise lines. The chain appears to be a success for Shaquille O'Neal.

For more on Big Chicken, check out their official website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far