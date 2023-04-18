The NBA playoffs is the stage where stars show what they're capable of and go against some of the league's best talents. In the NBA, anything is possible, and a blowout win can occur during a postseason contest despite how competitive most teams and players can get.

Today, we'll take a look at five biggest blowouts in NBA playoff history. This list will involve games in the past and even in the modern league.

Here are the five biggest blowouts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You might also be interested in reading this: 2023 NBA Playoffs: 3 things to focus on ahead of Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 2

#5, Milwaukee Bucks 136, Golden State Warriors 86; April 4, 1971

Back in the 1970s, the league looked different and the Milwaukee Bucks were in the Western Conference. At the time, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still with the Bucks and leading them in their postseason runs. Together with Oscar Robertson, the Bucks wrapped up their series against the Golden State Warriors.

During Game 5 of the conference semifinals, the Bucks showed the Warriors no mercy by holding them to under 90 points and ending the series.

#4, Chicago Bulls 120, Milwaukee Bucks 66; April 30, 2015

In a more modern setting, the Chicago Bulls ended their first-round series of the NBA playoffs against the Bucks in dramatic fashion. Giannis Antetokounmpo was just starting to blossom into a star for Milwaukee, and the Bulls had already built a contender.

#3, LA Lakers 126, Golden State Warriors 70; April 21, 1973

The LA Lakers showed the Warriors they were the boss when they played each other during their conference finals series. Wilt Chamberlain didn't even set an insane record to make this blowout win possible. The Lakers ended the series in five games and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Also read: When do NBA playoffs end? Timeline of postseason explored

#2, Minneapolis Lakers 133, St. Louis Hawks 75; March 19, 1956

This playoff match was in the early days of the NBA. During the Western Division semifinals, the Lakers outperformed the St. Louis Hawks in Game 2. George Mikan led Minneapolis with the win, but the Hawks got the last laugh. In Game 3, the Hawks won the series and advanced to the next round.

#1, Denver Nuggets 121, New Orleans Hornets 63; April 27, 2009

Ending the list with a more recent blowout game, the Denver Nuggets were one of the best teams in the league in 2009. They made sure the New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans) weren't going to force a Game 6.

The blowout happened in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and Carmelo Anthony led Denver to an incredible playoff run.

Also read: How many times has Draymond Green been ejected in NBA? Looking at incidents he has been suspended for

Poll : 0 votes