What channel is Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Atlanta Hawks in their fourth game of the NBA Regular Season. The Nets are coming off two consecutive losses and will be looking to get their season back on track against the undefeated Atlanta Hawks. Both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are available for the game, and will be looking to lead the Brooklyn Nets to their second victory of the season.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have turned heads by winning the first three games of the season but are in for a stern test against a Brooklyn Nets side that looks dominant on paper.

Atlanta Hawks: Team News

The Atlanta Hawks have seen their star player Trae Young start the season strongly, but will be without multiple players against the formidable Brooklyn Nets. Kris Dunn and Tony Snell are out for the game along with rookie Onyeka Okongwu, while Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela have also been listed as doubtful for the game.

The Atlanta Hawks have a depleted roster and may have their task cut out, although they have shown commendable defensive coordination until now. All eyes will be on Trae Young, who will be coming into the game on the back of a 36-point return in the Atlanta Hawks' previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Injured: Kris Dunn, Tony Snell, Onyeka Okungwu

Doubtful: Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela

Suspended: None

Brooklyn Nets: Team News

With Spencer Dinwiddie ruled out for the rest of the season, the only other player the Brooklyn Nets are missing is Nicolas Claxton. The team have a star-studded roster with both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant raring to go after two consecutive losses that have marred the start of their season.

DeAndre Jordan is expected to start and the Brooklyn Nets have actually seen some decent performances from their bench despite back-to-back losses. They will be going into the game against the Atlanta Hawks looking to clinch a comfortable victory.

Trae Young in action for the Atlanta Hawks

Injured: Spencer Dinwiddie, Nicolas Claxton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets commence?

USA: 30th December 2020, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 31st December 2020, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets?

The game will be televised locally on FOX Sports Southeast Network. For international viewers, the game will be on live stream via NBA League Pass.