What channel is Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Atlanta Hawks in their second consecutive game
Rishabh Bhatnagar
ANALYST
Modified 02 Jan 2021, 01:18 IST
Feature
The Atlanta Hawks feature in their second consecutive game against the Brooklyn Nets after having their winning start to the 2020-21 NBA season snapped the last time around.

The Brooklyn Nets won against the Atlanta Hawks by four points in a game that went into overtime. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came up with notable performances, posting 33 and 25 points, respectively. Joe Harris contributed with 23 points as the Nets posted their second victory of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

On the other hand, Atlanta Hawks had started the season with three consecutive victories and will be looking for revenge against a Nets’ team that has had a mixed start to the season. John Collins has looked in fine scoring touch while Trae Young appears to have started the season in All-Star form.

Can Trae Young lead his team to revenge against the Brooklyn Nets?
Can Trae Young lead his team to revenge against the Brooklyn Nets?

Atlanta Hawks - Team News

The Atlanta Hawks are without youngster Onyeka Okongwu and Tony Snell, while a few other players are also doubtful for the game. Danilo Gallinari appears set to miss a few games while Rajon Rando is also expected to sit out against the Brooklyn Nets through injury.

Moreover, De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young are questionable for the game although both are expected to start. Overall, the Atlanta Hawks are missing a few players on the bench and have a couple of last-minute decisions to make regarding the two starters.

Injured: Tony Snell, Rajon Rondo, Onyeka Okongwu, Danilo Gallinari

Doubtful: Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter

Suspended: None

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

On paper at least, the Brooklyn Nets appear to have enough firepower to inflict a second straight defeat on the Atlanta Hawks. Both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are fit to start, while DeAndre Jordan and Joe Harris will be expected to provide support.

The Brooklyn Nets are missing Nicolas Claxton through a knee injury. Spencer Dinwiddie’s season has come to a premature end as he is scheduled to undergo knee surgery.

Regardless, the Brooklyn Nets will look to gain some momentum and post a more comfortable win this time around.

Injured: Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie

Suspended: None

At what time will Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets tip-off?

USA: 1st January 2020, 7:30 PM ET

India: 1st January 2020, 6:00 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game?

For those in the USA, the game will be telecasted on Fox Sports South network. International viewers can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Published 02 Jan 2021, 01:18 IST
NBA Atlanta Hawks Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving NBA Players NBA Injury Updates NBA Predictions
