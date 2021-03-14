What channel is Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 14 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will look to bounce back from a tough loss in the 2020-21 NBA when they visit the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Sunday.

The Celtics had won four straight games before the Brooklyn Nets beat them 121-109 loss on Thursday. Despite Jayson Tatum’s 31 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field, the Boston Celtics couldn’t capitalize on the same and saw their winning run getting snapped.

Marcus Smart returned to the lineup for the Boston Celtics on Thursday after a lengthy absence due to injury. The Celtics could bring him off the bench in this game too.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have the longest losing streak (15 games) in the league right now. With many key players out because of injuries, it has been quite a struggle for coach Stephen Silas to find any consistency for the Houston Rockets.

Their latest debacle, a 114-94 defeat to the Utah Jazz, had at least one silver lining. Reducing a 23-point lead in the fourth to just four points, the Houston Rockets had a chance to win their first game since Feb. 4. But they couldn’t quite complete the comeback.

However, the Houston Rockets displayed resilience, character and doggedness that should stand them in good stead against to Boston Celtics.

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets game start?

USA: Sunday, 14th March 2021; 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Monday, 15th March 2021; 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch the Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets game?

The Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets matchup will be televised locally on NBC Sports Boston and AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest. The match can also live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics: Team News

Romeo Langford (COVID-19 protocols) is out for the Houston Rockets game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. He had right wrist surgery in September, but he should have been cleared to play last Thursday until this latest setback.

Final All-Star stats:



Jaylen Brown: 22 PTS (8-12, 5-7), 5 REB, 2 STL

Jayson Tatum: 21 PTS (9-16, 3-9), 7 REB, 4 STL pic.twitter.com/uWpEeuHE8t — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 8, 2021

He could miss the Boston Celtics’ next couple of games, but his availability isn’t expected to affect coach Brad Stevens’ rotation.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Romeo Langford.

Houston Rockets: Team News

John Wall (#1) of the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (sprained right ankle) is out of the Boston Celtics game. This will mark his 16th-consecutive missed game as he is considered 'day-to-day'.

Rodions Kurucs (oblique strain) will also miss Sunday's game, which will be his fifth-straight missed match.

Meanwhile, John Wall (left knee contusion) hasn’t healed enough to play against the Boston Celtics. Wall has missed the last two games but might make a return on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Daniel House (bruised knee) is still on the road to recovery and will be sidelined for the Boston Celtics game. He might also make a return on Tuesday.

Kevin Porter Jr. crazy talentedpic.twitter.com/HXRnOlTa0n — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 13, 2021

David Nwaba (right wrist sprain) is listed as questionable to play for the Houston Rockets on Sunday. After missing three games with injury, Nwabe played 18 minutes on Friday and produced ten points and eight rebounds. The Houston Rockets are likely to play safe by placing him on their injury report once again.

Injured: John Wall, Christian Wood, Danuel House, Rodions Kurucs.

Doubtful: David Nwaba.

Unavailable: None.