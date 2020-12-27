What Channel is Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers tonight, in what is expected to be a blockbuster Eastern Conference encounter. Jayson Tatum and his crew will be looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy defeat on Christmas Day.

Both teams have a high level of offensive firepower as well as quality on the defensive end. The encounter tonight promises multiple mouth-watering individual matchups as well, making this a must-watch encounter for the NBA fans.

Boston Celtics - Team News

Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics have no fresh injury concerns so far, but Kemba Walker's continued absence from the team is sure to negatively affect the team sooner or later.

Fans have already witnessed how important the 30-year-old can be for the franchise, especially against some of the better teams in the NBA. However, unfortunately for team, Walker isn't expected to be back in action for a long time.

Injured: Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford

Doubtful: Tacko Fall

Advertisement

Suspended: None

Indiana Pacers - Team News

Victor Olaipo

The Indiana Pacers have multiple players who won't be available for this clash. The absence of key plaers such as Jeremy Lamb and Goga Bitadze are sure to make the franchise's rotation a light one, which could severely hold them back against the Boston Celtics. The match could eventually come down to how tough a fight the Indiana Pacers starters can put up.

Injured: Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen ll, Jeremy Lamb

Doubtful: Edmond Sumner

Suspended: None

At what time will Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers commence?

USA: 27th December 2020, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Advertisement

India: 28th December 2020, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers?

For those in USA, the game will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports.

International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

Also Read: What Channel is Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21