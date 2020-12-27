What Channel is Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in the first week of the NBA season 2020-21, and fans just can't wait. Anthony Edwards has performed at a high level for a rookie, while Karl Anthony-Towns and D'Angelo Russell have looked impressive as well.

Given the Timberwolves' form, an upset could very much be in the cards for this game, making it a match fans of the NBA will want to keep an eye on.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Team News

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves won a close game against the Utah Jazz, but it may have come at a terrible cost.

During the game, Karl-Anthony Towns fell hard, hurt his wrist and checked out of the game at the time. While he did eventually check back in, the 25-year-old didn't get the ball much and continued to hold onto his wrist as the game concluded.

While no injury has been confirmed yet, insiders suspect his availability against the LA Lakers is in some serious doubt.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Nowell

Suspended: None

LA Lakers - Team News

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have no serious injuries at the moment, but there are worries surrounding their superstar duo. LeBron James is still recovering from his sore ankle, but is listed as probable to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Davis' ailment, on the other hand, is far more worrying.

Reports say that the 27-year-old has suffered a serious bruise to his right calf. And while this doesn't appear to be a long-term injury, repeated stress could make it far worse. For this reason, Anthony Davis' presence for the LA Lakers is doubtful at best as per insiders.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anthony Davis

Suspended: None

At what time will Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers commence?

USA: 27th December 2020, 10 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 28th December 2020, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers?

For those in USA, the game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on the Fox Sports Network.

International viewers can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

