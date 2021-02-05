What channel is Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash, the Boston Celtics will lock horns with the LA Clippers on Friday at the Staples Center. Their first matchup of the season could be a high-flying affair, as multiple All-Star players on both sides are expected to be in action.

The Boston Celtics have endured a turbulent stretch in recent times, losing three of their last four matchups. However, a win against a top contender like the LA Clippers could do wonders for the confidence of the young Boston Celtics as they look to get back to winning ways.

In their last outing, the Boston Celtics suffered a surprise 111-116 loss to the Sacramento Kings in a game-time decision. They had as many as four players scoring in double digits but could not secure the victory.

Jayson Tatum produced a near triple-double performance, tallying 27 points to go with ten assists and nine rebounds. His backcourt partner Jaylen Brown chipped in with 21 points in 34 minutes from the floor.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers endured a disappointing loss on the road against the Brooklyn Nets super team. However, they bounced back with a resounding 121-99 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The LA Clippers came out with a bang, destroying the Cavaliers' defense with impressive shooting: 55.7% from the field and an epic 58.8% for 20 treys from downtown.

The Clippers duo produced 60 points between them to bring their team back in the hunt for the top spot in a stacked Western Conference.

Boston Celtics - Team News

Jaylen Brown celebrates with Jayson Tatum .

The Boston Celtics have a few injury concerns ahead of their matchup with the LA Clippers on Friday.

After losing Marcus Smart for two to three weeks, the Celtics backcourt suffered another loss when Payton Pritchard succumbed to a knee injury. Pritchard and Romeo Langford will be on the sidelines for the LA Clippers game. Jaylen Brown, is a doubtful starter.

Brad Stevens' men have struggled on the glass this campaign, as the Boston Celtics only rank 23rd in the league in that category.

The Boston Celtics will need more production from their second unit on a nightly basis if they wish to make a deep playoffs run this season. However, they will have to bring their 'A' game against a LA Clippers side that has been firing on all cylinders.

LA Clippers - Team News

Paul George (left) and Kawhi Leonard (right) of the LA Clippers

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have listed their primary defender Patrick Beverley in the injury report for the Boston Celtics game.

However, Tyronn Lue will have the luxury of using the rest of his cast to manage player rotations better. The Clippers have benefited from all-around contributions from their bench and stars alike.

The resurgent Paul George has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers, which is reflected in the Clippers having the 6th-best offensive rating in the league this season.

Considering their recent form, the red-hot Clippers are expected to beat the slumping Boston Celtics on Friday night.

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers game commence?

USA: February 5th, 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: February 6th, 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers?

The Boston Celtics-LA Clippers match will be televised on ESPN, Fox Sports West and NBC Sports Boston. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.