What channel is Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

After a tough week on the road, the Boston Celtics will end their trip in the West against a side with the best record in the NBA, the Utah Jazz.

Coach Quin Snyder's side are playing with consistency on both ends of the floor, ranking inside the NBA's top 5 offenses and defenses. After facing criticism from the league's media, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have inspired their side to 15 wins in 16 matchups and lead the Western Conference ahead of Los Angeles' best.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have struggled for consistent results and have been weighed down by persistent injuries to key players. They will be hoping for Jaylen Brown's return in this matchup as they seek to contain the league's best three-point shooting side.

Boston Celtics - Team News

Marcus Smart dribbles up the court for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have had to battle their way to a 12-10 record, despite numerous injuries and health protocols disrupting their consistency.

Most recently, the Celtics have had to deal with the absence of key starters Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

Smart had to leave Boston's game against the LA Lakers on 30th January and is not expected back for at least another week.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown could be a game-time decision as his right knee soreness ruled him out for the second time on Sunday night.

Averaging 26.4 points this season, the Boston Celtics will be keen to see Brown back on the court sooner rather than later. Without the guard, Tatum and Walker combined for 58 to help their side defeat the LA Clippers, though they didn't have enough to overcome Phoenix's tough defense.

Aside from their two sidelined starters, coach Stevens will also have to make a late call on whether Romeo Langford will play any part in the matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Injured: Marcus Smart

Doubtful: Jaylen Brown, Romeo Langford

Unavailable: None

Utah Jazz - Team News

Bojan Bogdanovic drives to the basket for the Utah Jazz

Fans of the Utah Jazz will be hoping that veteran point guard Mike Conley recovers from his hamstring injury quickly.

The 33-year-old was sidelined on Sunday after injuring his hamstring in the Jazz' previous encounter, leaving the court in the third quarter. Given his importance to the team, the franchise will be aware not to rush his recovery.

In the guard's absence, the Utah Jazz were able to escape Charlotte with a win before overcoming a stubborn Indiana Pacers side. Donovan Mitchell took up the reins as team leader in Conley's absence, scoring 57 points across the two games.

Aside from Conley, the Utah Jazz's starters will likely stay the same with fringe player Elijah Hughes ruled out through an ankle injury and Juwan Morgan questionable for this fixture.

Injured: Elijah Hughes

Doubtful: Mike Conley Jr., Juwan Morgan

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz game start?

USA: Tuesday, 9th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Wednesday, 10th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch the Celtics vs Jazz game

The Boston Celtics' matchup with the Utah Jazz will be shown locally in America on AT&T Sportsnet and NBC Sports Boston as well as nationally on TNT. International fans can stream the game live with an NBA League Pass.