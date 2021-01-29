What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Oklahoma City Thunder once again in the 2020-21 NBA season when they travel to Chesapeake Energy Arena tonight. Their first encounter didn't go well for the Nets as they lost by 13 points to the rebuilding Thunder team. However, the Nets' roster and rhythm are vastly different now and they will be hoping their offensive superstar trio is enough to bury the young Thunder squad tonight.

🎙 @unclejeffgreen: "We showed resilience and fight...we showed character tonight."



🎙 @KyrieIrving: "Very grateful to be playing with guys that...have this much experience and are all-world players and I could get blue in the face saying that."



Postgame Quotes by @GEICO: — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 28, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder - Team News

George Hill battles Patrick Beverley of the LA Clippers

After Sam Presti dismantled the 2019-20 roster for a host of future draft picks, nobody expected the Oklahoma City Thunder to be 8-9 after the first month of the season. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is playing at a high level, the Thunder have exceeded expectations.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's G-League Affiliate, the City Blue, recently announced that Josh Hall will join the roster for the 2020-21 G League season which begins on February 10.

George Hill is ruled out for the game against the Nets due to a thumb injury while Ty Jerome and Trevor Ariza continue to sit out with long-term issues.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Thunder PG/SG George Hill (thumb) has been ruled out Friday vs. the Nets. pic.twitter.com/S9FkAqMeIw — DK Nation (@dklive) January 29, 2021

Injured: Ty Jerome, George Hill

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Josh Hall, Trevor Ariza

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Kevin Durant and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have found their rhythm and they look set to dominate the Eastern Conference. The Nets' Big 3 is sharing the ball better and regularly combines for 60-80 points. Brooklyn are coming off three straight victories and have a lot of momentum heading into this game.

The Brooklyn Nets roster is largely healthy except for Nicolas Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie, who continue to be out with major injuries. Coach Steve Nash will have his entire starting lineup ready to play against the Thunder.

Injured: Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder tip-off?

USA: January 29, 2021, 8:00 PM ET.

India: January 30, 2021, 6:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder game?

Advertisement

This matchup will be locally broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma and YES Network (Local TV). Fans can tune in to the radio as well at WWLS/WKY and WFAN to listen to the game. Meanwhile, the game's live-stream will be available on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21