What channel is Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will be facing off with the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of their back-to-back. The Hornets, who lost the first game 127-112, will be motivated to win their second game of the season and snap their three-game losing streak.

The Philadelphia 76ers are sitting on top of the Western Conference, having won five of their first six games, and are going into this game with a two-game winning streak.

Charlotte Hornets: Team News

The Hornets have been quite healthy for most of the season. After an early injury scare from Gordon Hayward, he has bounced back well and is playing good basketball lately. The Charlotte Hornets will miss power forward P.J. Washington, who suffered a thumb contusion after playing only eight minutes in the second half against the 76ers on Saturday. They will also miss power forward Cody Zeller, who is reportedly out for 4-6 weeks with a left-hand fracture this season.

Injured: P.J. Washington, Cody Zeller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

The Philadelphia 76ers would like to limit Joel Embiid and Ben Simmions to their playing time from Saturday night (both played 37 minutes) as they are known to be injury prone. The second unit might see some extended minutes in the game as they have an almost complete roster with only a couple of players out with injuries. Mike Scott will be out for the game, having suffered a left knee contusion in Philly’s blowout win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Furkan Korkmaz is also out with a left adductor strain.

Injured: Furkan Korkmaz, Mike Scott

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers commence?

USA: January 4, 2021 at 7 PM (Eastern Time)

India: January 5, 2021 at 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FOX Sports Southeast. Worldwide you can also live-stream the match on the NBA League Pass.

