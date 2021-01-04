Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020 -21

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Charlotte Hornets in their second consecutive 2020-21 NBA season meeting. Having won the first game 112-127, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make it two wins on the bounce while the Hornets will be trying to snap their three-game losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2020-21 NBA Regular season

Date & Time: Sunday, January 4th, 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have had one of the most disappointing starts in the NBA so far. After shelling out $120 million on Gordon Hayward and drafting LaMelo Ball, who was touted to be the next big thing in the NBA, the Hornets were at hoping to be in playoff contention.

Unfortunately, after losing three straight games, their record now stands at 2-4, and they are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference.

What is even more disappointing are the underwhelming performances from LaMelo Ball. Ahead of the season, he was expected to take the league by storm, especially since he had prior experience of professional basketball overseas in Lithuania and Australia.

Ball has not been able to nail his spot into the starting 5 and is averaging 11.5 points while playing 23 minutes a game. The Philadelphia 76ers are a tough team to handle and the Hornets have their work cut out for them, unless LaMelo Ball can step up.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier is having the best season of his career. He is averaging 23.2 points per game while shooting 49.0% from the field and 45.1% from the 3-point range. The guard is one of the early candidates for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

The Charlotte Hornets will need every bit of his brilliance if they are to make the playoffs this year. He put up 35 points in 34 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers but the Hornets could not come away with the win.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Bismack Biyombo, PJ Washington, Devonte' Graham

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

With his 29th career triple-double, @sixers @BenSimmons25 moves past Michael Jordan and into a tie with @realgranthill33 for 14th all-time on the @NBA career triple-doubles list.



Jordan was inducted into @Hoophall in 2009 and Hill in 2018.



h/t @SportInfo247 & @EliasSports https://t.co/9lqaR78W18 pic.twitter.com/gHxsIP4We2 — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 3, 2021

The Philadephia 76ers are on a roll having won five of their first six games this season. Coach Doc Rivers is doing an excellent job with his two superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmions, who are both flourishing.

Philadelphia are currently sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and will be looking to extend their winning streak to three games. They beat the Hornets comfortably in their previous meeting.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons, who is coming off 15 points, 11 assists, and 12 rebounds in a triple-double against the Hornets in the previous game will look to dominate again.

The guard is having a fantastic season so far and is averaging 13.5 points, 7.2 assists, and 9.2 rebounds while performing at an elite level on the defensive end.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris

76ers vs Hornets Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will steamroll the Charlotte Hornets again barring a stellar performance from Hayward or Rozier, who could make the game competitive. The Hornets will be hard-pressed to snatch a win here.

Where to watch 76ers vs Hornets?

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can also livestream the match on the NBA League Pass.

