What Channel is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Monday night in the NBA. The Cavs are determined to end their seven-game win streak with a win in the Bay Area, but the Warriors won’t be easy pickings.

Losing 128-111 to the LA Clippers - who did not dress Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last night - should be a major concern for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They will be playing a rested Golden State Warriors squad that also lost their last outing, a 134-117 trouncing at the Brooklyn Nets' hands.

But the Warriors are playing at home tonight.

18th double-double of the season, and 425th double-double since the start of the 2013-2014 season -- the most in the NBA during that stretch.@AndreDrummond #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/rHYtLiZEOR — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 9, 2021

Stephen Curry has been on a roll in the past couple of weeks, as he has been carrying the Warriors on his shoulders until their big men return from injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Team News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a trio of players ruled out for the game against the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers during the first half of a preseason game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Kevin Love has been out since the Cavs’ fourth game this season with a strained right calf. An update on the former All-Star’s condition will be available within the week.

Larry Nance Jr. underwent successful surgery on a fractured finger last Monday. He will be out for about six weeks following the surgery.

Matthew Dellavedova has been sidelined due to a concussion, but he has been doing on-court workouts recently. Unfortunately, there have been no updates yet as to when he will return to action.

Injured: Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr.

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Golden State Warriors: Team News

The Golden State Warriors received word that their centers will continue to be out for at least another week.

Kevon Looney has a sprained left ankle that he can’t play through just yet. He said that he would be re-evaluated after another week. Looney will not be participating in any on-court activities for now.

Kevin Garnett mentioned James Wiseman among current NBA big men he'd like to help https://t.co/06voDSGRlX pic.twitter.com/Q6zH9LyVaU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2021

James Wiseman’s wrist sprain has not fully healed, and he will miss at least one more week. This will be the third consecutive week that Wiseman will be out.

The Warriors have listed Draymond Green (right knee soreness) as probable for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But expect him to be available.

Alen Smailagic will be with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League as soon as he recovers from a right meniscal tear surgery.

Both Marquese Chriss (lower leg) and Klay Thompson (Achilles) are out for the season.

Injured: James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic

Doubtful: Draymond Green

Unavailable: None

Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives past Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

At what time will Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors game start?

USA: Monday, 15th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Tuesday, 16th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors?

The matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will be shown locally by FOX Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. International viewers can watch the game via NBA League Pass.

