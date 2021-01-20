What channel is Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers are set to face off in a tantalizing matchup tonight in the NBA Season 2020-21.

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled this season, to say the least. The franchise has lost its last three games and will be desperate to turn things around with a win as soon as possible. Luka Doncic and crew currently sits at 10th in the Western Conference with a record of 6-7.

On the other hand, despite losing their last game, the Pacers have a fair bit of momentum behind them at the moment. The team has looked impressive even without the presence of Victor Oladipo, with many even believing that they are better off without him.

Indiana's current record is an impressive 8-5, good for 4th in the Eastern Conference.

Team News - Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks go into this game with quite a few key players set to be sidelined during the encounter.

Maxi Kleber, Josh Richardson, Dwight Powell, and Dorian Finney-Smith have all been ruled out completely from the clash against the Indiana Pacers due to health and safety protocols.

Looks like @luka7doncic got that 10th rebound after all. He is now tied with Michael Jordan for the 16th-most triple-doubles in @nba history 🔮#MFFL pic.twitter.com/q3DifEVWxb — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 16, 2021

Additionally, while it was suspected Tim Hardaway Jr. could miss this game as well due to a groin injury, the 28-year-old has since been confirmed as likely to feature during this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Maxi Kleber, Josh Richardson, Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith

Team News - Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers come into this game with some serious injury concerns.

JaKarr Sampson, Jeremy Lamb, and Myles Turner have all been ruled as questionable at best for this clash by the franchise.

Turner, in particular, has been pivotal to the Indiana Pacers' defense, and it will be interesting to see how the franchise copes with his potential absence against the Dallas Mavericks.

Injured: Caris LeVert, TJ Warren

Doubtful: JaKarr Sampson, Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game commence?

USA: 20th January 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 21st January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.

