What channel is Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Christmas Day 2020

Christmas day games have always been a fun watch in the NBA, and the one between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers is going to be no different. Fans from across the NBA are excited for the clash between Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but there is more to the Mavericks-Lakers clash than the duel between the two superstars.

Both franchises started their 2020-21 NBA campaigns with losses and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Look back at some of Luka Doncic’s best dunks of the 2019-20 season! #NBABreakdown



The 2020-21 NBA season tips off December 22nd pic.twitter.com/scCnSC2Mr6 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 26, 2020

On that note, here is all the information you need ahead of the blockbuster clash between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers on Christmas Day.

Team News

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks come into this clash with a mostly healthy roster, with only one player unavailable. However, unfortunately for the franchise, that player is one of the best the team has: Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis is still recovering from his knee injury that he sustained during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. With the 25-year-old expected to be back for the franchise by January, the Dallas Mavericks will miss him sorely during their clash against the mighty LA Lakers.

Advertisement

Injured: Kristaps Porzingis.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

LA Lakers

LeBron James

The LA Lakers may have suffered a defeat in their first game of the season, but the franchise came close to suffering a much bigger loss during the game.

LeBron James reportedly rolled his ankle during that game against the LA Clippers. Fortunately, James' injury doesn't seem to be a serious one, and reports suggest that the 35-year-old could be raring to go against Luka Doncic.

😤 @AntDavis23 WENT OFF in the @Lakers #NBAPreseason finale!



35 PTS (19 in 3rd) | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 6 3PM

pic.twitter.com/ZvGgmCuRfo — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2020

However, there is still some bad news on the injury front for the LA Lakers: Anthony Davis has reportedly suffered an injury to his right calf. While it doesn't appear to be a serious one, the player is doubtful for the clash against the Dallas Mavericks.

Injured: None.

Advertisement

Doubtful: Anthony Davis.

Suspended: None.

At what time will the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers game commence?

USA: 25th December 2020, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 26th December 2020, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers game?

For those in USA, the game will be telecast locally on ABC and nationally on ESPN. International views can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.