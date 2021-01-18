What Channel is Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks are visiting Tampa to face off with the Toronto Raptors on MLK Day. The Mavericks' star player, Luka Doncic has been averaging a near triple-double this season and has led them to a 6-6 record in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the 2019 NBA Champions are having a tough time getting victories this season and are ranked 20th in the league in overall defense and 23rd in perimeter defense.

Toronto Raptors - Team News

As mentioned earlier, the Toronto Raptors are struggling with defense this season. They lost Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol in NBA free agency this offseason and have started the 2020-21 campaign 4-8. The Toronto Raptors' subpar defense has cost them games despite their decent offense.

The starting lineup is healthy although the Raptors' backup center Alex Len will not play against the Dallas Mavericks due to the league's health and safety protocols. Patrick McCaw is ruled out long-term as well.

Injured: Patrick McCaw, Alex Len

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Dallas Mavericks - Team News

Luka Doncic is making his impression on the league as an MVP-calibre player. In just his third year, he is in the MVP race early in the season and recently posted a 35-point triple-double against the Chicago Bulls.

Luka Doncic passes Michael Jordan on the all-time triple-doubles list after notching his 29th today.



It's only Luka's third season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ecl7mrB8BB — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2021

Luka Doncic is likely going to lead the Mavericks to the playoffs this season and a healthy Kristaps Porzingis will help him achieve that goal.

The Dallas Mavericks could struggle against the Toronto Raptors as five of their players are reportedly ruled out for the game due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all expected to miss out.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has suffered a groin injury and is listed as questionable for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Unavailable: Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith

At what time will Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors tip-off?

USA: 18th January 2021, 7:30 PM ET

India: 19th January 2021, 6:00 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors game?

USA: Fox Sports Southwest and TSN Network (Local TV), ESPN 103.3 FM / 1270 (Radio).

Fans of the NBA watching around the world can use the NBA League Pass.

