What channel is Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The high-flying Utah Jazz will seek their 11th straight win on Friday as they take on the inconsistent Dallas Mavericks for their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Both teams met previously on the 27th of January, where the Utah Jazz dominated the game from the get-go. They never trailed in a 116-104 victory and overwhelmed the Mavericks on both ends of the hardwood.

Despite the absence of their star player Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz put on a scoring exhibition with four players tallying in double digits. The highlight of the game was Jordan Clarkson's monster performance, as he registered a game-high 31 points to go with seven rebounds in 33 minutes from the floor.

Rudy Gobert destroyed the Mavericks on the glass with 20 rebounds to go with a season-high 29 points in a resounding victory. The Utah Jazz are on a mission this campaign — to convert their consistent playoff appearances into a deep posteason run.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have been inconsistent and enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak. They were hammered on the boards in their loss to the Utah Jazz and will need to tighten things up on the defensive end of the floor in their next game.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have played stellar basketball, but the team has not been able to convert their efforts into wins. Porzingis has picked up steam of late and is now averaging above 20 points per game. Luka continues to dazzle with MVP-caliber numbers this campaign. He is averaging a near triple-double with 27.4 points, 9.7 assists, and 9.4 rebounds a game.

Dallas Mavericks - Team News

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks are seeing shifting expectations as the season unfolds. At the beginning of this campaign, the Mavs were looking primed for the top three seed in the Western Conference.

Doncic and Porzingis were looking to take their team deep into the postseason, but it has all come crashing down. All eyes will be on the Mavericks' main duo as they endeavor to turn things around and return to winning ways.

Nearly averaging a triple-double (27.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 9.7 APG), watch the best of @luka7doncic from the first quarter of the 2020-21 season! #BestOfNBA



Luka and the @dallasmavs visit Utah tonight at 10pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KxcUG1ym63 — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber has been ruled out for Friday night's game due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Utah Jazz - Team News

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz dunks against the Dallas Mavericks during a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena

The Utah Jazz are putting on a beautiful display of basketball this season and have gained the respect of league experts and pundits with their terrific performances. The Jazz's victory without their star player Donovan Mitchell in their last outing speaks volumes of their team-first mentality.

Jazz injury report:



Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors are both questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Mavs. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2021

That said, the injury update is concerning for coach Quin Snyder as multiple players have been listed ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Donovan Mitchell (concussion), Derrick Favors (back) have been listed as questionable for Friday night's game. In addition, Trent Forrest (Covid-19 protocols) and Elijah Hughes (ankle) have been ruled out of this one.

At what time will the Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz commence?

USA: 29th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 30th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz?

The Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz game will be broadcasted on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T SportsNet and Fox Sports Southwest. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.