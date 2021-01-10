What channel is Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to face off against the surging New York Knicks tonight during the NBA Season 2020-21.

Despite an incredible run to the Western Conference finals during the previous campaign, the Nuggets have failed to reach those giddy heights this season. The team currently have a 4-5 record, good for 11th in the West.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have surpassed all expectations and are starting to look like serious contenders to qualify for the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They currently hold a 5-4 record, placing them at 6th in the East.

Team News - Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets may have one solitary player on the sideline ahead of this game, but he's an important one. Michael Porter Jr. was recently directed to follow the league's health and safety protocols by the NBA and will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

The up & under or the 360!?



Which unreal Jamal Murray lay-up from this postseason was your favorite? pic.twitter.com/S3VBp7Yzc9 — NBA (@NBA) September 25, 2020

This has been a big blow for the Nuggets, and the team have lacked their usual quality on the offensive end. Given how much they need the 22-year-old, Porter's absence could hold the team back against the New York Knicks.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - New York Knicks

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a few injury concerns of their own. Obi Toppin, Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr., Taj Gibson, and Alec Burks have all been ruled out of the upcoming game. It will be interesting to see how the New York Knicks make up for their shortened rotation in their effort to overcome the Denver Nuggets.

"I've been on bad teams before, this isn't one."



With New York being his 5th team in the NBA, Austin Rivers knows the Knicks are going in the right direction: pic.twitter.com/RFSsbfx3CJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 7, 2021

Injured: Obi Toppin, Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr., Alec Burks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks NBA game commence?

USA: 10th January 2021, 6:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 11th January 2021, 4:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks?

For those in the US, this game will be broadcast live and locally on the MSG Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

