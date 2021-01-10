What channel is Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors are scheduled to face off against the high-flying Golden State Warriors tonight in the NBA Season 2020-21.

The Raptors desperately need to get a few wins under their belt. The franchise currently holds a record of 2-6, good for 13th in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, after a rocky start, the Warriors have slowly started to look like a cohesive unit and have momentum behind them coming into this game.

Given the brilliance of Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, it will be interesting to see if the Golden State Warriors can grind out another win.

Team News - Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will have an almost complete roster of players to pick from ahead of their game against the Golden State Warriors.

The only player on their injury list at the moment is Patrick McCaw. The 25-year-old reportedly suffered a minor knee injury earlier on in the season, which will keep him sidelined for this game.

Injured: Patrick McCaw

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors may have some momentum behind them at the moment, but that could be cut short due to the absences of some key players in this game.

Andrew Wiggins has finally started to find his feet, and many expected him to play a key role in this clash. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old has reportedly suffered a quad injury and has been listed as doubtful for the game against the Raptors.

38 points. 9 threes. 11 assists.@StephenCurry30 stays hot and pours in 24 2nd half PTS to lead the @warriors comeback. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/b7cdeCcMiw — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2021

Kevon Looney is also unlikely to feature against the Toronto Raptors due to left hip soreness.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins

Suspended: None

At what time will the Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors NBA game commence?

USA: 10th January 2021, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 11th January, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors?

For those in the US, this game will be broadcasted live on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

