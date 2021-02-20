What Channel is Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 20 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will go head-to-head with a well-rested Charlotte Hornets team at Spectrum Center. The Hornets haven't played an NBA game since Sunday after their game against the San Antonio Spurs, who had a number of players that tested positive for COVID-19, was postponed. Charlotte could be either out of sync or the rest could have positive results for them after losing two of their previous three outings.

The Warriors have won four of their last six contests but they badly miss their big men who have been out for weeks. They need James Wiseman and Kevon Looney back soon in order to stay competitive on a nightly basis. Stephen Curry can’t continue to carry this team on his shoulders no matter how good he is.

Not done yet. pic.twitter.com/kgwMKzvhiH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2021

Golden State Warriors: Team News

James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) will not be available for the Charlotte Hornets game. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, either Tuesday or Wednesday is the potential return date of the Golden State Warriors rookie.

Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes for a rebound against James Wiseman #33, Andrew Wiggins #22, and Damion Lee #1 of the Golden State Warriors (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kevon Looney (sprained left ankle) is sidelined for the Saturday match, but Slater also reported the Warriors center could return around the same time as Wiseman.

Marquese Chriss (lower leg) and Klay Thompson (Achilles) are out for the 2020-21 season.

Injured: James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, Marquese Chriss, Klay Thompson

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Charlotte Hornets: Team News

The Charlotte Hornets have two players out due to COVID-19 protocols, Cody Martin and Caleb Martin. They could return by Monday in a matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Devonte Graham is listed as doubtful for the Golden State Warriors game because of a left knee patella femoral discomfort.

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Gordon Hayward has a lower back discomfort but he is probable to play.

Injured: Cody Martin, Caleb Martin,

Doubtful: Devonte Graham, Gordon Hayward

Unavailable: None

LaMelo Ball in 7 games as a starter:



21 PPG

6 RPG

6 APG

46% FG

45% 3PT



Hornets are 4-3 with LaMelo in the starting lineup 💰 pic.twitter.com/AzUaKlgYS4 — Overtime (@overtime) February 13, 2021

At what time will Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets game start?

USA: Saturday, 20th February 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Sunday, 21st February 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets?

The Golden State Warriors-Charlotte Hornets game will be televised locally by NBC Sports Bay Area & California and FOX Sports Southeast Charlotte. For international audiences, the match will be covered by NBA League Pass.

