What Channel is Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 24 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will bring a healthy team to Indianapolis to visit the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Warriors finally have their big men back. Centers James Wiseman and Kevon Looney have returned from lengthy absences due to injuries.

The Warriors won 114-106 against the New York Knicks on Tuesday and will test the might of their relatively complete squad against Indiana in the Wednesday faceoff.

James Wiseman is back 😤 pic.twitter.com/iyw2rynxoL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 24, 2021

The Pacers have not played a game since February 17 after a couple of games were postponed due to weather problems and COVID-19 health protocols. They could be rusty heading into the matchup but it has given them time to rest and help players with a few minor injuries. Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren should also have been able to use the time for more practice to work out some kinks.

Golden State Warriors: Team News

The Golden State Warriors have a couple of players who are out for the season.

Marquese Chriss (leg injury) was in a walking boot two weeks ago while Klay Thompson (Achilles) has no need for a walking boot any longer and is right on schedule to recovery. Both players will continue to miss the remainder of the season.

Injured: Marquese Chriss, Klay Thompson

Doubtful: None

Advertisement

Unavailable: None

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21.5 PPG and 11.6 RPG this season to go along with 23 double-doubles, which is the 2nd most in the NBA. Out of the top 6 players with the most double-doubles, Sabonis is the only one who was not selected as an All-Star pic.twitter.com/aDMjAhPl3n — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 24, 2021

Indiana Pacers: Team News

T.J. Warren (foot) is out for this game but was cleared to begin rehab a week ago. However, the Indiana Pacers forward is still far from taking part in practices or drills.

Caris LeVert (kidney surgery) is also sidelined but will soon be able to participate in non-contact basketball activities, according to a report from West Indianapolis Community News’ Tony East.

Injured: T.J. Warren, Caris LeVert

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Miles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers blocks the shot of Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

At what time will Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers game start?

USA: Wednesday, 24th February 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, 25th February 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers will be televised nationally by ESPN and locally by NBC Sports Bay Area & California and FOX Sports Indiana. For international viewers, NBA League Pass will cover the game.

Also Read: LeBron James names Devin Booker as most disrespected player in the league after All-Star snub | NBA News