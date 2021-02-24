What Channel is Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 24 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will bring a healthy team to Indianapolis to visit the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Warriors finally have their big men back. Centers James Wiseman and Kevon Looney have returned from lengthy absences due to injuries.
The Warriors won 114-106 against the New York Knicks on Tuesday and will test the might of their relatively complete squad against Indiana in the Wednesday faceoff.
The Pacers have not played a game since February 17 after a couple of games were postponed due to weather problems and COVID-19 health protocols. They could be rusty heading into the matchup but it has given them time to rest and help players with a few minor injuries. Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren should also have been able to use the time for more practice to work out some kinks.
Golden State Warriors: Team News
The Golden State Warriors have a couple of players who are out for the season.
Marquese Chriss (leg injury) was in a walking boot two weeks ago while Klay Thompson (Achilles) has no need for a walking boot any longer and is right on schedule to recovery. Both players will continue to miss the remainder of the season.
Injured: Marquese Chriss, Klay Thompson
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
Indiana Pacers: Team News
T.J. Warren (foot) is out for this game but was cleared to begin rehab a week ago. However, the Indiana Pacers forward is still far from taking part in practices or drills.
Caris LeVert (kidney surgery) is also sidelined but will soon be able to participate in non-contact basketball activities, according to a report from West Indianapolis Community News’ Tony East.
Injured: T.J. Warren, Caris LeVert
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
At what time will Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers game start?
USA: Wednesday, 24th February 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)
India: Thursday, 25th February 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)
Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers?
The game between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers will be televised nationally by ESPN and locally by NBC Sports Bay Area & California and FOX Sports Indiana. For international viewers, NBA League Pass will cover the game.
