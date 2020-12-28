What Channel is Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets in their second game of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

The Houston Rockets won their first game against the Portland Trailblazer by just two points in a game that went into overtime. Their first game against the Washington Wizards was postponed before James Harden went for a whopping 44 points against Portland but could not lead his team to victory.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets were beaten by the LA Clippers in their second game after they posted a hard-fought 2-point victory over the Sacramento Kings. Both the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets are coming off the back of losses and will be looking to get their playoff qualification hopes back on track.

Houston Rockets - Team News

The Houston Rockets are dealing with a shortage of players with multiple stars having being ruled out for seven days due to Covid-19 procedures. The Rockets are missing Eric Gordon, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Mason Jones.

This is in addition to Chris Clemens, Ben McLemore and Kenyon Martin Jr., who are all missing due to various injuries.

James Harden and Christian Wood

Injured: Eric Gordon, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Mason Jones (COVID-19 related quarantine), Chris Clemens, Ben McLemore, Kenyon Martin Jr.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denver Nuggets - Team News

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, come into the game with an almost full roster and are only missing JaMychal Green and Greg Whittington to injuries.

Both players are expected to be out until the 29th of December at least, which means they will miss the Denver Nuggets’ matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Denver Nuggets in their last game against the LA Clippers

Injured: JaMychal Green, Greg Whittington

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets commence?

USA: 28th December 2020, 9:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 29th December 2020, 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets?

For those in the USA, the game will be broadcasted locally on the AT&T Southwest Region network. International viewers can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.